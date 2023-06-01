Lizzo Is #BodyGoals Because, Well, She Has A Body
Body shaming is for bums. And though we’d like to imagine a world rid of unwarranted hate – especially hate towards the way somebody looks – it still runs rampant in the celeb world. That’s why we’re thankful that Lizzo exists. She doesn’t skip a *single* beat to shame body shamers, and her outlook on body image gives us endless reasons to be confident in our own. And though there’s no excuse for criticisms like this to even happen in the first place, we can all learn a thing or two from the icon’s responses to the haters.
Most recently, the singer-songwriter and rapper publicly slammed a hater that had put her size under fire. The lowlife tweeted a video of Lizzo’s tribute performance to the late Tina Turner, writing “How is Lizzo THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating 🤣.”
Replying with fierce aggravation (and rightfully so), Lizzo asserted that she’s “tired of explaining” herself and “seeing [her] name in some bulls–t.” Valid.
“I’m not trying to be fat,” she explained. “I’m not trying to be smaller. I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out!” Which is a wonderful reminder of the beautiful differences between all women’s bodies – that should be *celebrated* not hated.
Moving past the mindset that smaller = better *still* proves to be a challenge for society, and there’s no doubt that women get the roughest of the rough of it. Lizzo has always been one for the girls – uplifting positive messaging about body confidence, and quickly shutting down the haters that have something to say about it.“I know I’m not the only person who experiences extreme negativity thrown at them from the internet — there are people in high school right now who have a whole high school talking about them, and they don’t know how they’re going to get through it,” Lizzo told Vanity Fair in 2022. “So if they can see me get through it on the level and the scale I’m experiencing it, maybe they’ll think they can get through it too.”
In an IG Reel she posted yesterday, Lizzo showed us again why we’re so lucky to have a star like her at this moment in time.
“I don't just speak up for me, I speak up for everybody, man,” she said on-stage. “Somebody tried to tell me, ‘well [hate] comes with the territory.’ No – this should never come with the territory of being a person, a human being, of existing.”
In a slew of comments, many fans (that can relate to the internet-driven negativity) thanked Lizzo for being so open about all the hate.“Thank you so much for posting this,” one fan wrote. “After being literally bodyshamed for wearing a Yitty Catsuit at your Sacramento Concert by a random girl, I forgot who the f—k I was for a second!! You always inspire me to be real with myself and not let the haters phase me!! We are trailblazers, and you are an absolute leader and queen to us all 🥹💘💘”
Unsought negative comments will always be a thing, but what matters is how we deal with them.
“The love definitely do not outweigh the hate on social media,” Lizzo said. She admitted she’s close to “giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying [her] money and man on a f–king farm.” Which honestly, sounds like the move.
Header photo by Leon Bennett / Stringer - Getty Images Entertainment
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.