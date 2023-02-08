Lizzo Just Proved That The Relationship Hard Launch Is In
As if Lizzo's catchy music, fab fashion looks, and encouraging Grammy’s 2023 acceptance speech weren't enough for to make us absolutely adore her, her not-so-subtle relationship debut on social media also had us cheering for her. In an Instagram post last weekend, Lizzo "hard launched" her boyfriend Myke Wright (see below). The post perfectly illustrates a sentiment that we are proud to support: the relationship soft-launch is overrated.
Lizzo and her partner, Myke Wright, pictured in her Instagram post, captioned "Hard Launch 😮💨".
So wait — what does this all mean?
Photo by Anna Shvets / PEXELS
What is soft launching?
Soft launching is when you only post subtle clues that you’re romantically involved with someone, without revealing exactly who it is. You’re hinting that you’re with a partner, or dating, but it’s not clear who they are.
Maybe it’s a blurry photo of their hand on your leg, or the back of their head as you both admire the sunset – but never a full face. A soft launch rarely makes it on the actual feed and is more reserved for the classic IG story. This term was born from a social media and internet-obsessed generation, as they keep a close eye on their peers’ doings, which definitely includes dating.
In a world of unpredictable dating behaviors, soft-launching is also a way to protect yourself from the hurt if the relationship falls apart. The post often comes before the relationship gets too serious, representing aims at self-preservation and it can represent a slight optimism, too.
Advocating for the Hard Launch
Hard-launching is the exact opposite – it's posting your partner and you together, with no element of mystery. You're making it clear to your followers (and theirs) that you two are an item. The post will show your faces alongside an appropriate display of affection, whether that's in your body language, or the written caption itself.
From our perspective, there’s no harm in explicitly posting your relationship, even if things do go wrong. It’s better to love and lose, than not love at all. Plus, what’s braver than publicly declaring your love for someone you care about? Wouldn't you want that from a potential partner? The gesture can be admirable, and sometimes make the internet go crazy (take Lizzo for example).The hard launch provides clarity not only for your eager IG friends and fam, but can clear things up on your end, too.
For more relationship content and trends like demystifying the hard launch, subscribe to our newsletter. We'll send you weekly content updates and trends!
Featured image via Lizzo's Instagram.