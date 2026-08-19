Lizzy Greene Reveals Why Kit "Makes Sense" For Lauren in 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2

One of the most surprising parts of Ransom Canyon season 2 was seeing Lauren (Lizzy Greene) and Lucas (Garrett Wareing) end their relationship after a first season full of ups and downs. They're my favorite couple in the Western romance show, so I was just a little bit heartbroken about their split...and totally shocked when Lauren ended up with Lucas' older brother Kit (Casey W. Johnson)!

Here's what Lizzy Greene had to say about Ransom Canyon's most unexpected couple: Kit and Lauren. Watch season 2 on Netflix now!

Lizzy Greene's honest thoughts on Lucas vs. Kit in 'Ransom Canyon'. #lucas #lauren #netflix #lizzygreene ♬ TEXAS HOLD 'EM - Beyoncé @britandco Lucas and Lauren 5ever. #ransomcanyon

"I think she's at a very transformative time in her life, and so I think that her relationship is kind of reflecting that," Lizzy Greene shares with Brit + Co at Netflix's End of Summer Bash. "I honestly think Lauren and Lucas are pretty endgame. I think that their love transcends space, time, everything. I love them together, but I think that Kit makes sense for her right now, and that's what's happening." I definitely agree that Lucas and Lauren's relationship transcends everything, but fans are also pointing out that not only is Kit an adult and Lauren is a minor, but he also slept with her mom...if you like your drama piping hot, then this might be the show for you. Thankfully, things behind the scenes are a lot more relaxed.

The 'Ransom Canyon' cast has a lot of fun off-set. "Me and Garrett are obsessed with buying slime on set, and so we buy boxes and boxes of slime, and then we bring it to stage and then we like ride scooters around on stage," Lauren laughs. "So I think they probably think that we're just like teenagers, we're like so young because of our interests of scootering and slime, but we promise that they're therapeutic, so we love them." Lauren, Garrett, and Andrew Liner told us ahead of season 1 that they were obsessed with Pokémon cards, so it definitely seems like this cast knows how to keep themselves busy, and how to have a good time.

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