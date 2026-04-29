Here's the latest update on Ransom Canyon season 2, including the release date. Plus a sneak peek at your favorite characters!

The first look at Ransom Canyon season 2 is finally here — and so is the release date. This Western romance show simply can't come soon enough and I still have a ton of questions after that cliffhanger ending . Do Staten and Quinn get together? Does Yancy on Ransom Canyon have a wife ? What happens with Lucas and Lauren? Well, we don't have to wait much longer to find out because new episodes are dropping this summer.

What is the release date for Ransom Canyon season two? Netflix Ransom Canyon season 2 is officially coming to Netflix on July 23, 2026. I already knew that this year's summer movies would be incredible, but turns out the summer TV shows will be just as good.

What is Ransom Canyon season 2 about? Netflix Six months after Quinn (Minka Kelly) told Staten (Josh Duhamel) she was moving from Texas to New York City, the rancher has to figure out how to "reclaim his legacy after being unseated as trustee of his family's Double K Ranch," according to the official synopsis. Quinn also has to decide if NYC is really where her heart, and her future, belongs. Then there's the fact that Yancy's (Jack Schumacher) secret wife has returned, throwing his relationship with Ellie (Marianly Tejada) into chaos. Thankfully, after confessing his love for her in front of the entire town, it seems like Lucas (Garrett Wareing) and Lauren's (Lizzy Greene) relationship is back on track...for now. In Ransom Canyon, you never know what's around the bend, but "true love stories are messy, complicated, and always worth the wait."

What has the Ransom Canyon cast said about season 2? Netflix Minka Kelly told Brit + Co that she's had even more fun filming season 2 than the first season — and she can't wait for fans to see it. "You can see a lot more of what you might have enjoyed in season one," she says with a smile. "I think I'm loving this season even more than the first one, I think, because we just all sort of — we've got our groove, we know what we're making, and we all know our characters so well. So we hit the ground running and it's kind of like a well-oiled machine and we're all in our places in a really locked-in way that feels really cool." The teens revealed during our interview for season 1 how much they appreciated working with actors like Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly. "There's so much pressure when you're going into this and we know this is Netflix, we're with Minka and Josh and that's big," Andrew Liner says. "And for him to kind of take the edge off for all of us was really gracious and really sweet. So he was a goofball and a jokester sometimes, it helped us feel comfortable and be natural and be able to give a performance that we deemed necessary."

How many episodes are in Ransom Canyon season 2? Netflix Ransom Canyon season 2 will have 8 episodes. Season 1 had 10, so they'll be telling the next iteration of the story with even less episodes. Honestly, this breaks my heart just a little bit because I would watch 22 episodes per season of this show if I could! "This season it's only 8 episodes instead of 10 so they've really tightened up the storylines which is making it also really fun," Minka told us. "There's a lot more levity this season, I will say, which has been fun."

What town is Ransom Canyon filmed in? Netflix Ransom Canyon is filmed in New Mexico. The series films in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico, as well as a town on the Texas border called Las Vegas.

Is Josh Duhamel in season 2 of Ransom Canyon? Netflix Yes, Josh Duhamel is returning to Ransom Canyon season 2 as Staten!

Who else is in the cast? Netflix The Ransom Canyon season 2 cast includes all your favorites from season 1. We'll see Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, Casey W. Johnson, Patricia Clarkson, Ben Robson, Heidi Engerman, Tatanka Means, Justin Johnson Cortez, Philip Winchester, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen, and Niko Guardado.

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