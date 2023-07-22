"The Summer I Turned Pretty" Star Lola Tung Uses This $14 Skincare Product Every Day
We've already talked about how cute The Summer I Turned Pretty's outfits are, and thanks to one of Vogue's latest Beauty Secrets videos, Lola Tung's skincare + makeup are great too! IRL, Lola is definitely a fashion and beauty inspiration and rocks everything from a double-braided ponytail to double siren eyes.
Now we've got an inside look at what Lola uses everyday, from cruelty-free picks to her favorite berry lip. One product in particular is surprisingly affordable.
Lola Tung's Skincare Routine Include This $14 Product
Image via Ulta
The Good Molecules Niacinamide Brightening Toner is vegan, and uses both sustainable packaging and clean ingredients. Yes, please! We love the way that niacinamide helps brighten skin from the inside out, and paired with how the licorice root extract soothes inflammation, it's great for everyday use.
If you're looking to revamp your skincare routine, then adding a gentle toner could be the perfect place to start. You'll want to use it in between your face wash and your lotion for tighter pores. Just add some to a cotton ball — or right into your palms like Lola does.
Lead image via Dana Hawley/Prime Video
