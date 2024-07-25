10 Flattering Ways To Wear ‘Coastal Grandma’ Style
You may have thought "coastal grandma chic" would be a short-lived trend, but I'm here to tell you that this aesthetic is here to stay. Nothing beats cozy, accessible style whether it comes to decor, interior design, or fashion; I'm obsessed with it all. I've found everything you could possibly need for your coastal grandma starter pack, so keep reading to see all the essential piecesto nail this aesthetic. Cuddle into your blanket, turn on your Nancy Meyers movie, and get ready to shop these picks — there's something that will flatter everyone!
Petal & Pup Clo Dress
Stripes are an essential piece of the coastal grandmother aesthetic. They give all the chic and coastal vibes, just like you see all over Pinterest.This midi dress from Petal & Pup is so precious, and will have you looking like you're spending summers in the Hamptons in no time.
Vineyard Vines Eyelet Top
One of the most popular coastal grandmother brands is Vineyard Vines. This embroidered eyelet top is the perfect summer staple, and if you add some striped shorts then you'll have aced a coastal grandmother 'fit. It's as easy as that! With this chic look, you'll look like you stepped right out of a Nancy Meyers movie.
Vineyard Vines Maxi Dress
Another Vineyard piece, because I am obsessed with their dresses lately! I've been wearing this particular one nonstop this summer. I can dress it up with heeled sandals, or throw it on with some black flip flops like above. It's a super versatile piece!
Djerf Avenue Breezy Shorts
You can't have coastal grandmother style without some chic, linen shorts. I have these from Djerf Avenue, and legitimately wear them every single day. They are such a nice way to look presentable in your coastal aesthetic, but still be comfortable as well. 10/10, this buy is worth every penny to me! (These Gap shorts are an affordable alternative).
Nordstrom BP Smocked Dress
Midi dresses, especially white midi dresses, will be your best friend to nail this aesthetic. There's no easier outfit combination than a simple midi dress, sandals, and straw bag. It's top tier coastal grandmother chic! And at $60, this one is a great price, so run to add this to your cart!
Parks Oversized Cream Jacket
Those summer nights on the coast can get chilly sometimes, so you'll want a chic jacket to throw over your dress. I have this one from Parker, and it's become my new summer staple. The cream color is really giving all the coastal grandmother vibes you could need. I also love that it's lightweight and not too stiff, which makes it much more comfortable than most denim jackets out there.
Free People Marina Dress
Free People just gets it. They nail this aesthetic so well, and you can tell from how cute this blue mini dress is. The puff shoulders are such a nice touch! I would pair this with raffia sandals and a matching straw bagfor the cutest coastal vibe.
Nordstrom Mary Jane
These Mary Janes are great for summer, and will pair well with so many different types of outfits. You can wear them with the linen shorts mentioned above, or perhaps a white midi dress. They add a nice, sophisticated look that I love! Plus, they're currently on sale so they're a must...
J. Crew Raffia Bag
I've been eyeing this bag for quite some time now, and I might have to get it because it really ties an outfit together. I love how it's styled above with a white skirt and gold bangles. Plus, you can fit all your coastal essentials in this cute bag!
J. Crew Factory Pearl Sandals
These heavily discounted raffia sandals need to be added to your cart immediately. They're on sale right now for 60 percent off, and the pearls and rattan fabric fully encompass everything about the style we've been talking about. If you're looking for a good daily summer shoe, then these might just be it!
