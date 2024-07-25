Is Chick-fil-A Really Getting Rid Of Their Iconic Waffle Fries?
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Rumor has it that Chick-fil-A is starting to serve *gasp* regular fries, and loyal diners (myself included) are going into a frenzy trying to figure out if it means the death of the chain’s iconic waffle fries.
Little Blue Menu
Thankfully, Chick-fil-A’s waffle fries don’t seem to be going anywhere – but the possibility of regular ol’ French fries being a menu option is still wild.
The fried chicken chain doesn’t appear to be ditching waffle fries anytime soon, as they’re still available on their menus nationwide. But, they have been testing regular French fries atLittle Blue Menu, which is Chick-fil-A’s little-known “innovation kitchen brand.”Regular menu favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and Chicken Nuggets are up for grabs at Little Blue Menu, as well as test items a la the contested French fries. The Little Blue Menu offerings range from bone-in chicken wings to burgers (Eat Mor Beef?!) and even sweet potato tots. There’s only one Little Blue Menu location in the US, and it’s based in College Park, MD. Take me there now!
Chick-fil-A
After word got out about the French fries via a viral TikTok from an employee claiming waffle fries were no more, it’s safe to say that Chick-fil-A fans freaked out. Many users took to platforms like Instagram, TikTok and Redditto express their disdain for the fry swap.
“They better not get rid of their waffle fries 😤,” someone commented on Instagram.
“Please god no. Waffles fries FTW,” a Reddit user noted.
“Waffle fries will always have my heart,” one TikTok user said.
Thankfully, we have nothing to worry about. Waffle fries aren’t going anywhere, and it remains unclear if the traditional French fries will actually go nationwide to regular Chick-fil-A locations.
