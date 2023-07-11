Build Your Own 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Outfits With These Awesome Amazon Prime Day Deals
One creative way to add some extra fun to my summer fashion is to wear outfits inspired by my favorite shows. Whether it's the beachy casual looks of Outer Banks or the carefree creativity of Emily in Paris, taking inspiration from your favorite fictional characters is actually a great way to figure out what kinds of looks, colors, and silhouettes you like the best. Check out all of these Amazon Prime Day Deals for a summer wardrobe update worthy of Cousins Beach!
Bathing Suits
MOSHENGQI Women High Wasited Bikini Shoulder Strap 2 Piece High Cut String Swimsuits ($25, was $41)
Summer is not complete without a trusty bathing suit, and I love the way this pick's strappy design and bold color make it equal parts classy and sexy.
Angerella Women Vintage Polka Dot High Waisted Bathing Suits Bikini Set ($31, was $46)
Belly is the queen of polka dot bathing suits, so I couldn't pass up the opportunity to include one!
Tops
Women's Summer Crochet Tank Top ($17, was $20)
Wear this crochet tank with your go-to jean shorts or over a black mini dress. The options are endless!
Ermonn Womens Crochet Cardigan Sweater ($30, was $44)
For chilly nights on the beach, throw a comfy cardigan over your summer uniform. Go for a crochet pattern that would fit right in at Cousins Beach.
EVALESS Tank Top ($18, was $24)
A floral tank top is the perfect focal point of any summer outfit. Plus, if you have a turtleneck or cardigan, you can also wear it when it gets cold.
Bottoms
Silver Jeans Co. Women's Suki Mid Rise Short ($35, was $64)
Jean shorts are a classic for a reason, and they look good with every aesthetic. This pair has just enough distressed detail that keep things modern without looking too casual.
LETSRUNWILD Women's Mini Skirt Skort ($26, was $30)
Not a fan of denim shorts? These breezy cotton wrap shorts are as cute as a skirt and are way more comfortable than tight fabric.
Amazon Essentials Women's 4" Denim Short ($21, was $30)
For a classy take on denim, this pair has cuffed ends and there's not a sign of distressing anywhere.
Dresses
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress ($42, was $60)
Add a casual version of Belly's debutante dress from the end of season one into your rotation.
Dokotoo Womens 2023 Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress ($32, was $52)
You can never go wrong with a floral dress. The ruffled and pattern are sweet, but the neckline adds some edge.
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress ($36, was $60)
When I saw this dress, I immediately thought of the dress Belly wears to Steven's graduation in season 2. When it's right, it's right.
Extras
Sperry Women's The Summer I Turned Pretty – Crest Vibe Summer Sneaker ($46, was $65)
Every tank-and-shorts lover needs a good pair of white sneakers. I love the touch of green!
Local Eclectic The Summer I Turned Pretty Silver Infinity Necklace ($68, was $85)
Conrad and Belly's "infinity" connection makes this the perfect accessory to add to your jewelry box.
Ekouaer Knit Pajamas Set ($28, was $47)
I just know that Belly would live in this set all summer long, but the jury's out on whether she'd pick green, pink, or purple. Maybe we should just get all of them ;).
Amazon Essentials Women's Thong Sandal ($11, was $14)
Your casual flip flops get an upgrade with a slick black strap and a comfortable insole.
