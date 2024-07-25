The 5 Best Concealers For Every Budget
Ever since I got my first Barbielip gloss palette at the ripe age of 6 years old, I have been a makeup girl. I loved to steal my mom's makeup and experiment with dramatic smokey eyes and red lips.
As I got older, makeup became more prominent in my life. I started wearing a little bit of makeup to school – nothing crazy, just some mascara and a little lip gloss. But one day, acne came knocking on my door, and I needed to do something about it immediately. That was when I was introduced to the world of foundation and, more importantly, concealer.
I have tried dozens of different concealers until I found the ones I loved. I'm loyal to the products I like, so here are 5 different concealers that have been in my makeup rotation since I was 14 – all of which expertly cover blemishes, redness, and under eye bags!
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
This Nars concealer is a non-negotiable when it comes to my everyday makeup look. I had been looking for a crease-free concealer for so long, and this $20 product does exactly that. You can use the product to cover dark spots, acne, under eye bags, or even to highlight your nose. It never feels too heavy, but offers incredible coverage!
Tarte Double Duty Shape Tape Concealer
I have been loyal to this concealer since I was in high school, I just can't stay away. Every few months, I always come back to it, because it's very reliable and does the job. Plus, it's only $20! Shape Tape is a perfect full-coverage option if you tend to wear more face makeup. It's great for concealing any breakouts, redness, and dark circles.
Maybelline Multi-Use Concealer
Sometimes you don't need to spend big bucks to achieve flawless under eye coverage! Maybelline has never failed me, and I always run to the drugstore and grab this $9 concealer when I'm in a pinch. It brightens up dullness, darkness, or any redness on your skin. I always keep this concealer in my bag if I need a mid-day refresh.
Bobbi Brown Skin Full Cover Concealer
Sometimes you're looking for fuller coverage when it comes to your makeup look. Whenever, I'm going out, or to a specific event, I like to elevate my look with a full face of makeup. This Bobbi Brown concealer is always my go-to when I know I want a long lasting, flawless face. You can get it on Amazon for $20!
e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer
You can closely compare this $7 e.l.f. concealer to the Tarte Shape Tape. I have used this as a dupe several times, and genuinely have not noticed any major differences between the two. Personally, I always go for a dewy makeup look, and because this product is hydrating, I always achieve that satin glossy skin look. E.l.f. has been stepping up their game lately, and so far, I have been loving all of their products!
