Prime Video’s ‘Love Me Love Me’ Is the New Must-Watch for ‘Maxton Hall’ Fans

Love Me Love Me is the latest Wattpad story being adapted into a major motion picture. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a self-published piece by an aspiring writer being adapted into a major motion picture or a gripping Emmy-stealing TV show. In fact, nowadays it seems to be a bit of a trend for showrunners and directors to seek out engaging Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing books/Wattpad stories/fanfiction, in order to adapt for the big screen and small screen alike.

Honestly? As an aspiring fiction writer myself, I’m all for it. I think it’s fantastic that with the rise of storytelling platforms like Substack and KDP, less “established” creators can be admired for their work. Gone are the days when you needed a fancy-shmancy publishing deal in order to get your work out there. The real key is finding a dedicated fanbase of readers who love your storytelling and can’t get enough of the fictional characters.

Here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated new movie Love Me Love Me, based on a popular Wattpad story.

What Is Love Me Love Me About? Based on the story by Stefania S., this is a tale as old as time, really. Lead protagonist June must choose between two promising romantic interests. Will she go for the guy next door who makes her laugh, or the more broody James? It’s a classic dilemma for June, who essentially finds herself falling for both characters all at once. Who will she choose? And, more interestingly, will the director stick to the book’s ending, or adjust June’s final choice? It's the kind of love triangle romance readers have loved recently, and there's sure to be enough tension to keep us hooked until the final second. And with the boarding school setting and the bad boy persona, this is the ultimate watch for anyone who's already missing Maxton Hall.

Where can I stream the upcoming flick? Prime Video You can watch the film exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The Wattpad-inspired film is set to premiere February 13, 2026. It's the perfect Valentine's Day watch!

Who's in the Love Me Love Me cast? Prime Video The Love Me Love Me cast includes: Mia Jenkins

Pepe Barroso Silva

Luca Melucci

Andrea Guo

Michelangelo Vizzini

Madior Fall

Vanessa Donghi

What Genre Is the Amazon Prime Video Movie? Prime Video The upcoming adaptation is a young adult romance story. This is one genre we can't get enough of!

Why you should give Wattpad stories a chance. Prime Video If you've never read Wattpad, it might be tempting to dismiss the writers and fanfiction creators as dilettantes and amateurs who are not to be taken seriously, but this dedicated community of artists has proven time and time again that they actually know what they’re doing. Does it always land? Of course not. Is every Wattpad story brilliant enough to put Leo Tolstoy to shame? Not in this lifetime. But still, this doesn’t mean that there aren’t hundreds, if not thousands, of well-written stories crammed throughout the internet that are worthy of a platform. The upcoming Italian movie, Love Me Love Me, is one of those stories.

What are your thoughts regarding the rise of movie and TV adaptations inspired by online fiction like Love Me Love Me Love Me? Do you think big-budget productions should stick to professional writers who are established in the industry, or do you welcome the work of less acclaimed creators? Let us know what you think in the comments below.