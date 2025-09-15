Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

The Most Exciting 2025 Emmy Winners

2025 emmy winners
HBO Max
Haley Sprankle
By Haley SprankleSep 15, 2025
TV is one of the most beloved forms of entertainment these days, with prestige performances leaping off the small screen in everything from heartfelt comedies to intense dramas. Every single year, each streamer ups the ante with incredible new shows, so it comes as no surprise that the Emmy Awards are becoming increasingly more and more competitive. This year, TV shows like Severance and The White Lotus pack each category — but there are a ton of other amazing works being celebrated throughout the nominations. Here's every single actor and show that made the cut for this year's Emmy nominations.

Scroll to see all the thrilling Emmy nominations for 2025!

Outstanding Talk Series

Seth Rogen and Stephen Colbert on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

CBS

Winner: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Jeff Probst on Survivor

CBS

Winner: The Traitors
  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Netflix

Winner: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence
  • Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
  • Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
  • Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty in Adolescence

Netflix

Winner: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence
  • Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
  • Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
  • Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
  • Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Brian Tyree Henry in Dope Thief

Apple TV+

Winner: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Meghann Fahy in Sirens

Netflix

Winner: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Meghann Fahy, Sirens
  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Cristin Milioti and Colin Farrell in The Penguin

HBO Max

Winner: Adolescence

  • Adolescence
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • The Penguin

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

walton goggins in 'the white lotus' season 3

HBO Max

Winner: Tramell Tillman, Severance

  • Zach Cherry, Severance
  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
  • James Marsden, Paradise
  • Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman, Severance
  • John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa in The Pitt

HBO Max

Winner: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
  • Patricia Arquette, Severance
  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
  • Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
  • Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Adam Scott and Britt Lower in Severance

Apple TV+

Winner: Britt Lower, Severance

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
  • Britt Lower, Severance
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us

HBO Max

Winner: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt
  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Outstanding Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown in Paradise

Disney/Brian Roedel

Winner: The Pitt

  • Andor
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Bear

FX

Winner: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
  • Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Michael Urie, Shrinking
  • Bowen Yang, SNL

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, and Seth Rogen in The Studio

Apple TV+

Winner: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

\u200bAdam Brody in Nobody Wants This

Netflix

Winner: Seth Rogen, The Studio
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio
  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba in The Residence

Netflix

Winner: Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Uzo Aduba, The Residence
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Comedy Series

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short in Only Murders In The Building

Hulu

Winner: The Studio

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • The Studio
  • What We Do in the Shadows

