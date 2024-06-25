Early Amazon Prime Day Book Deals Are In — Get Up To 60% Off
Power up your kindles and make room on your bookshelves because Amazon Prime Day book deals just arrived early! I never need a reason to buy a new book for my TBR pile, but it's time for me to finally give e-books a chance since there's no way I can fit all of my favorite reads in any of my tote bagsanymore.
Looking to add some new reads to your physical and digital shelves this summer? Though Prime Day is still a couple of weeks away, here are some of the best early book deals you can start shopping today!
When is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon
Amazon Prime Day is July 16-17, but deals are already starting to roll in right now!
Early Prime Day Kindle Deals
Amazon
A Fate Inked in Blood by Danielle L. Jensen ($5.99 — 57% off)
Freya's marriage is anything but loving, but all she has are her daydreams to keep her company. Upon his betrayal, she reveals that she's a shield maiden when she's called to essentially fight for her life.
Instead of fighting against Bjorn, the jarl's son, she becomes protected by him. She also learns how to become the warrior she's always wanted to be. The problem is that she can't stop stealing glances at Bjorn.
They're not supposed to be intimate, but all she can think about is how amazing he is and how strong their blood oath is.
Amazon
The Husbands by Holly Gramazio ($5.99 — 60% off)
Lauren has two dilemmas. She's married, but she doesn't remember anything about her wedding or the man who welcomes her home. The other problem is that everyone around her seems to be okay with her 'marriage.'
While she's trying to understand what's going on, another man literally walks into her life and things around her being changing again. It doesn't take long for Lauren to realize that the source of this change stems from her attic so she begins enjoying her brief marriage to different men.
Sooner than later she realizes that she'll have to decide if she'd rather enjoy something fleeting or make due with something that feels more long-lasting.
Amazon
The Reappearance of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson ($4.99 — 55% off)
Bel is haunted by the shadow of her mom's vanishing, something she was present for even if she can't remember it. As much as she'd love to forget what happened, her family becomes the subject of a true crime documentary.
While they're filming, her mom mysteriously reappears and it sends everyone reeling. Everyone except Bel is thrilled because she feels like there's something off about her mom's story.
She'll have to use her smarts to uncover what truly happened to Rachel Price, the woman who's seemingly come back from the dead.
Early Amazon Prime Day Book Deals To Shop
Amazon
The Black Witch by Laurie Frost ($10.99 — 35% off)
Elloren Gardner may look like her grandmother, but she doesn't seem to have the legendary powers that coursed through her veins. Despite feeling like an outsider, she's able to attend Verpax University to study apothecary.
She should be excited, but something keeps tugging at her center. Something that lets her know Verpax might not be a safe place for her.
Her only refuge may be among the very rebels she's heard bad stories about.
Amazon
The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner ($10.94 — 42% off)
It's no secret that apothecaries contain healing elements, but there's a secret one in The Lost Apothecary that has other abilities. Someone by the name of Nella seems to help women escape situations where they feel trapped by men via poison. No one ever's found it, but a 12 year-old girl may put it's existence at stake.
Fast forward to years later, Caroline Parcewell takes it upon herself to uncover the secrets of this infamous apothecary. Unfortunately, there may be more to her than even she realizes because her life becomes intertwined with it in a powerful way.
Amazon
Bridgerton Boxed Set 1-4 by Julia Quinn ($43.95 — 42% off)
We know you're missing the ton of Bridgerton so we think it's time for you to finally read Julia Quinn's books! While this boxed set is usually over $70, you can snag it for a little over 40% off as part of Amazon Prime Day's early deals.
You'll get to meet four of the Bridgerton siblings — Anthony, Benedict, Colin, and Daphne — as they navigate being in the public eye of London.
Amazon
Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin ($16.99 — 23% off)
Before there was A Game of Thrones, there was Fire & Blood. Here you'll be introduced to House Targaryen as they rebuild their lives after the Doom of Valyria.
Once bound together, an entire dynasty was almost torn apart as they clamored to lay claim to Aegon the Conqueror's Iron Throne. Not only that, Maegor the Cruel's criminal history will be revisited and the powerful strength of the dragons will be noted.
Amazon
Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica ($14.99 — 12% off)
For some reason, women and little girls are going missing in a local community. The weird thing about their disappearances is that they're disappearing without a trace.
As fear creeps through the the hearts of those who are still living in the community, people begin wondering if the disappearances are connected.
Over time, things go unsolved and the community tries to move on. But, the little girl who once disappeared with her mother suddenly comes back and she's bringing something loaded with her.
Amazon
Hollywood Hustle by Jon Lindstrom ($19.46 — 35% off)
Winston Greene's life goes up in flames when his granddaughter appears with a thumb drive that contains evidence that her mom is being held for ransom. The gang responsible for it wants everything that Winston has, but they don't know that his Hollywood luck ran out years ago.
Instead of relying on the police, Winston decides to seek the help of a notable stuntman and a former LAPD detective. They're his closest friends who are more than willing to step up to the plate to help Winston find his daughter.
In order to bring her back home safely, Winston will have to get his hands dirty.
Stay tuned because there are more Amazon Prime Day deals to come! For now, be sure to check out our storefront!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead images via Amazon
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.