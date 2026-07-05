After we get to see Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman onscreen in The Love Hypothesis, there's a new Ali Hazelwood romance book adaptation coming thanks to Amazon. That's right, Love, Theoretically is getting the movie treatment!

And not only is the movie backed by some of the best movie execs around, but Colleen Hoover (It Ends With Us, Regretting You) is going to be an executive producer. Here's what we know.

Here's the latest update on Amazon's new Love, Theoretically movie.

'Love, Theoretically' is perfect for any BookTok lover who's obsessed with fake dating. Elsie Hannaway is a very busy theoretical physicist. She's an thermodynamics adjunct professor...and a girlfriend-for-hire. But when she realizes her favorite client's big brother Jack (who's also in charge of MIT's physics department, BTW) is the root of all her problems, she decides she has to do something about him. But it turns out, there are some serious sparks between them. This is obviously perfect for anyone who loves The Love Hypothesis, but it's also great for fans of the fake dating trope. You know, when two people get together just for a plot, but then real feelings develop? Oo talk about yearning! Colleen Hoover, Lauren Levine, Max Siemers, and Tanner Anderson will produce the movie, alongside writer-director Sofia Alvarez (who did Netflix's Along for the Ride).

And fans want to see 'Off-Campus' stars Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn join the 'Love, Theoretically' cast! We don't have a cast quite yet (or a release date for that matter) but fans have been very vocal about who'd they'd like to see step into the roles. Fiona Paloma, Hayden Christensen, Luke Bracey, Alba Baptista, and Laura Harrier have all been named by fans. Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn are also popular picks, and I want to see these two Off-Campus stars in everything together.

Are you excited for the new movie? Follow Brit + Co on TikTok for more news and plenty of exclusive celebrity interviews.