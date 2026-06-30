Anne Hathaway's New "Twisty" Psychological Thriller 'Yesteryear' Will Be Your New Obsession

Anne Hathaway is totally on a roll with movies like The Devil Wears Prada 2 and The End of Oak Street, and she's not slowing down anytime soon. After we see her in Colleen Hoover's Verity with Dakota Johnson this fall, she's starring in a brand new movie based on Caro Claire Burke's hit book Yesteryear.

The novel follows a "tradwife" influencer who has to live out her fantasy IRL...and let's just say it doesn't go quite according to plan. Anne Hathaway is leading the cast, so keep reading for the full scoop.

Here's everything we know about Anne Hathaway's Yesteryear movie so far.

'Yesteryear' is full of surprises. In Yesteryear, Natalie Heller Mills loves being the "perfect" tradwife (ICYMI, a "tradwife" is a woman, often a social media influencer, who embraces traditional gender roles in the home). But the truth behind her account is much more complicated. She's got nannies and producers and fancy cookware that make her life much easier than she'd ever admit on her platform. But when Natalie wakes up to find that she's traveled to a different time, place, or reality (it's unclear, TBH) where she actually has to live on a truly rustic farm and do all kinds of chores. And when she winds up injured in the process, she realizes she needs to get back to the present ASAP.

And it's based on a book readers can't put down. The book instantly became a hit — including readers admitting they read it in 24 hours. "I usually like to go into a book completely cold. Before picking this up, I had the initial impression it would be a comedy about a tradwife influencer being bounced back to the 19th century, in a fantasy/sci-fi fashion," one user on Reddit says. "In fact, this book is a very deep and horrifically dark examination of post-feminism patriarchy with visibility of what's squared directly in the lens of what the creator wants the masses to see versus what the actual lived reality is. This book is almost completely perfect for our current era in so many difficult topics. I finished it a couple days ago and I'm still trying to wrap my head around everything." "This book really messes with your head in the best way, like you keep questioning everything Natalie says and then it slowly clicks how deep it all goes," another user adds. "The way it handles trauma and motherhood felt heavy but real, and that twist honestly hits harder the more you think back on all the little details.."

Anne Hathaway leads the cast, which is sure to be full of incredible stars. Theo Wargo/Getty Images The film is coming to us thanks to Amazon, and Anne Hathaway is set to star as Natalie, and work behind the scenes as a producer, too. Anne consistently proves herself as someone with crazy range across genres, and I have no doubt she'll be able to portray the array of emotions required of this story! Who else do you want to see in the movie?

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