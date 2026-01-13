Colleen Hoover Reveals The "Nightmare" That Inspired Her New Book 'Woman Down'

If you're on the edge of your seat waiting for the Verity movie, then Colleen Hoover's new book Woman Down will fill the thriller void in your life. The novel follows an author named Petra who's feeling a little bit of writer's block after her recent film adaptation was met with backlash instead of praise (and if you ask me, it sounds an awful lot like the response to CoHo's It Ends With Us movie).

When she finds a new muse in a local detective, it appears like her frustrations could be at an end...until he becomes a little too nosy. Well, Colleen Hoover exclusively told Brit + Co all about her writing process for the new book — and the inspiration behind the story.

Keep reading for Brit + Co's exclusive interview with Colleen Hoover where the author spills on Woman Down, her writing must-haves, and what really inspired the story.

Colleen Hoover first got the idea for 'Woman Down' years ago. "This started as a short story called Saint that I published years ago, so it’s hard to remember what inspired the initial plot," Colleen Hoover shares with us over email. "I just enjoy thrillers that are based in reality, that could happen to anyone in real life. I’m sure I channeled that into writing about an author staying alone in a remote location for multiple weeks. Sounds like my nightmare." And while I'm sure CoHo doesn't want your experience reading the story to be a nightmare, she does say that she hopes readers are "entertained and a little creeped out."

And Colleen Hoover shares the most surprising part of 'Woman Down' Amazon When it comes to bringing the story of Woman Down to life, Colleen Hoover found herself surprised by Petra. I know from experience that as your characters become more three-dimensional, they truly begin to make their own decisions based on their individual personalities. "I kept wanting to shake her, but also wanted to see what she’d get into next," Colleen tells Brit + Co. But when it comes to surprising readers, this author reveals that the story originally looked completely different. "The majority of my followers weren’t around when this first came out as a short story, so I think they’d be surprised to know the character I refer to as Petra was originally named something else," she says. "I can’t even remember what her name was in the short story, it’s been so long! Was it Ashley? How do I not remember?"

Colleen Hoover's Writing Must-Haves Are So Relatable Callynth Photography From It Ends With Us and Verity to Woman Down and Reminders of Him, Colleen Hoover has provided millions of readers with entertainment. And when it comes to bringing her stories to life, there are just two things she considers her writing must-haves: "Diet Pepsi and a new pair of socks." I'm a sucker for a beverage when I'm getting my ideas on paper, and I often wear my slippers so I totally understand how much comfort those items can give! So if you're looking to write a new story in the near future, an idea, your favorite drink, and some cozy footwear are a great place to start.

