All The Fun And Mysterious Lucy Foley Books To Read In 2024
I was introduced to British author Lucy Foley’s books when I started combing through Reese Witherspoon’s book club last year, and I immediately connected with her work. You’d think I have enough books in my apartment, but I just had to start adding everything she’s written to my TBR pile. Like we say at Brit + Co, you can never have too many books to read!
What’s interesting about Lucy Foley is that she infuses her love for mystery and travel in her books, creating fictional events that are easy to get swept up in. The Guest List alone made me cover my mouth several times — it's no wonder it became a New York Times bestseller!Now that Foley is prepping for the debut of her highly-anticipated new book The Midnight Feast, I'm already looking forward to adding it to my summer vacation reading roster. Before I share all of her amazing books with you, here’s everything you should know about this trailblazing author.
How many books has she written?
Lucy Foley has written a total of five books beginning with The Book of Lost and Found.
Have her books been adapted for TV or film?
In 2022, Deadline reported that Sony's 3000 Pictures acquired film rights to The Paris Apartment while The Hollywood Reporter indicated The Guest List would be developed by showrunner Liz Tigelaar for Hulu. Not only that, but Deadline recently shared that The Midnight Feast will be adapted into a TV series by Universal International Studios. Foley will be one of the executive producers which means she’ll have creative input. I’m super excited about that because it means the series has a higher chance of following the book’s plot closely!
Can readers expect a book tour in anticipation of "The Midnight Feast?"
It’s been confirmed that Lucy Foley will be having a U.S. book tour to talk about all things related to The Midnight Feast. She’ll be heading to New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Kentucky, Texas, and California throughout June.
The Book of Lost and Found
The Book of Lost and Found transports main character Kate Darling through time as she begins uncovering things from her family’s past. Struck with the loss of her mother and her grandmother’s illness, Kate finds herself curious about a portrait that comes into her possession. It’s filled with familiarity and mystery — two things that propel her towards an unforgettable journey.
The Invitation
When The Invitation begins, Hal is a struggling journalist who wants to forget something pressing from his past. As he mingles with the rich and famous one night, his plan seems to work when he sets his eyes on the ethereal Stella. They waste little time getting to know each, but their romance comes to a startling halt when the latter seemingly disappears without a trace.
Hal decides to cut his losses and wills himself to think nothing of it. His life takes a turn for the better when he’s invited to help document an upcoming film that’ll allow him to attend the Cannes film festival. It’s this very invitation that allows him and Stella’s paths to cross again. But, she seems to be portraying herself differently and only he knows the truth of who she is.
Thus starts a game of trying to find an ounce of the woman he fell for. The one with the secrets he’s determined to uncover.
The Hunting Party
A get-together hosted by close friends is meant to be filled with happy memories of the past and pure, unadulterated fun. It starts off this way for a group of friends in The Hunting Party, but it quickly becomes something that spirals out of control. It’s unlikely they planned for their annual trip to end in murder, but old wounds that have festered can cause anyone to snap.
The question is: who?
The Guest List
The Guest List is another tale of “Clue,” but the players are vastly different. It’s not often that a wedding ends with a mysterious and grisly death, but killers never abide by anyone else’s rules. What starts off as a celebration fit for two highly recognized public figures ends with the realization that tension has been building underneath someone’s surface.Someone is out for revenge and they’re more than willing to cause a scene to make sure people are paying attention.
The Paris Apartment
Jess reluctantly heads to Paris to live with her half-brother Ben after experiencing an unfortunate job departure. She figures she'll at least have somewhere to lay her head down, but she's shocked when she discovers that Ben has been living a life filled with more luxury than she could've predicted. Beyond that, her brother isn't even there.
Unsure of what's going on, Jess begins her pursuit of the truth. She meets his interesting neighbors and is able to deduce that something odd is going on, but she can't pinpoint who knows what.
The Midnight Feast
The Midnight Feast has an interesting synopsis that doesn't give away too many details, but that's the point. Foley wants to pique your interest just enough to leave an imprint on your brain. It's not immediately clear, but something happened in the woods a long time ago that's been buried. When a luxurious resort that attracts a carefree crowd is built and celebrates its opening, the secrets being to unfurl one by one.
It's a mystery that will leave you guessing until the very end. You may be surprised at whose side you're on when the smoke clears.
Finally read all the Lucy Foley books you could? Check out our storefront for even more reading recs!
