Find Your Next Read In The New York Times Best Books List For 2023
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
It's the end of the year, so you know what that means — everyone's rounding up their fave books! Amazon recently released their top books list, and now The New York Times just dropped their ranking of the best books of 2023. I've written my fair share of book club roundups, so trust me when I say this list is unlike anything you've seen this year. It's full of titles — from fiction to non-fiction — that you likely haven't read and that's what makes it special. Also, it doesn't hurt that there's only *10* books on the list, making it much more attainable for your TBR pile, much like Jennette McCurdy's book club list.
With the year winding down, the last thing you need is to feel pressured to hit your reading goals. I'm guilty of being overly eager about this, but reading is supposed to be fun. So, let's go back to the basics with the 10 best books of 2023 that you can ease into the new year with.
The Bee Sting
The Bee Sting is an immersive novel that exposes a family's nuisances while humanizing them at the same time. The Barnes family is down on their luck with each member being pulled in the direction of their own inner turmoil. Could the answer to their misfortunes lie in reevaluating the past and taking the chance to correct the present?
Chain Gang All-Stars
This novel exposes a corrupt prison system that exploits its prisoners via "death matches." However, all-star Loretta Thurwar is determined to use her popular position to get others to realize prisoners are not meant to be used as pawns for money-hungry execs. Will she succeed in helping to expose the truth or will she decide being free is the better choice?
Eastbound
Eastbound weaves together the lives of people from different class systems — Aliocha and Hélène. When the latter decides to help the other, they become entangled in a race to escape their horrific pasts.
The Fraud
The Fraud sheds light on the different ways deception and injustice shows up in everyday life. When Eliza Touchet and Andrew Bogle find themselves attached to a stolen identity case, each must confront what they feel is the truth. The only thing is can they steer clear of the same devious ways they claim to despise?
North Woods
What happens when a young couple finds their starter home and it becomes a source of mysterious encounters? From a soldier who decides his heart doesn't love war to the animals that surround the home, North Woods introduces readers to profound characters who being to change over time.
The Best Minds: A Story of Friendship, Madness, and the Tragedy of Good Intentions
This beautifully sad novel is written from Jonathan Rosen's POV as he seeks to understand — and make peace with — his best friend's battle with mental illness. Beginning with their first encounter as young boys, The Best Minds: A Story of Friendship, Madness, and the Tragedy of Good Intentions is equally heartwarming and heartbreaking.
Bottoms Up and the Devil Laughs
Kerry Howley's novel follows the Reality Winner's story from being an intelligence specialist to accidentally leaking secret documents. It's a tale of what happens when one decides to hide truths from one group of people while believing others will 'help' her decide what to do with what she's found.
Fire Weather: A True Story From a Hotter WorldFire Weather: A True Story From a Hotter World is about the wildfire that ravaged Canada's oil industry and surrounding areas. In John Vaillant's eyes, this event served as a global warming warning; one that hopes we can undo the damage caused by greed, pollution, and more.
Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom
This true story follows William and Ellen Craft as they dare to defy the odds of their time. Although married, they must hide their relationship in order to escape the harsh reality of being enslaved in the 1800s. They eventually found themselves in the company of those who fought back against slavery and realized their fight for freedom was far from over.
Some People Need Killing
Patricia Evangelista penned this daring novel that exposed the world of drugs in the Philippines. Having grown up during a time of revolution, she dedicated years to uncovering the truth about how police and the government tried to 'protect' citizens from drugs.
Which of The New York Best Times' best books of 2023 will you finish before the end of the year?
