15 Of The Best True Crime Documentaries You Can Stream RN
This one is for the true crime fans. Crime documentaries and television series have lent intrigue and curiosity for years — just take a look at the success of Forensic Files or 20/20. More often than not, when a notorious crime is committed, there is some streaming service out there that will make it a watchable series. Lately, they seemed to have even ramped up in popularity due to the recent internet buzz about the behind-the-scenes stories of your favorite child stars working for Nickelodeon.
If you’ve run out of series to add to your watchlist, we put together a list of the best true crime docs you need to stream rn:
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV
Image via Sony Pictures Television
Any 90’s kid has surely heard about the Quiet on Set documentary. There have been whispers about the wrongdoings of Nickolodean producers, specfically Dan Schnieder, for years, thanks to former child stars who spoke out like Alexa Nikolas (who you may recognize from Zoey 101).
But now, the harrowing stories of abuse and toxicity are out in the world — including the disturbing victim account from “Drake & Josh” actor, Drake Bell, about his experiences with former dialogue coach and child abuser, Brian Peck. A fifth episode is set to air on April 7th.
Stream on Max
Murder on Middle Beach
Image via HBO Max
This four-part true crime doc follows a son’s journey, Madison Hamburg, while trying to find the trutch behind his mother’s murder. The case features the brutal killing of Barbara Hamburg in 2010, which invstigators thought was a crime of passion but later became a cold case. The son gathered family interviews and evedience in hopes of finding out what happened.
Stream on Max
The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping
Image via Netflix
If you’re interested in investigative docuseries, then The Program: Cons, Cults, And Kidnapping should be your next watch. The episodes showcase a woman who was sent to diciplinary school, witnessing the under-the-rader abuse (AKA cons, cults, and kidnapping) of the teen industry.
Stream on Netflix
American Nightmare
Image via Netflix
Nothing is more intriguing than a possible kidnap hoax. American Nightmare follows the home invasion and kidnapping of a Carlifornia couple, Denis Huskins and Aaron Quinn in 2015. Huskins was then kidnapped, but dropped off by this alleged kidnapper at her front door the next day. This story had authorities questioning if it all was staged, as Huskins makes an appearance in the doc herself.
Stream on Netflix
Amanda Knox
Image via Netflix
It’s the story heard around the world: in 2007 American student, Amanda Knox, was convicted of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Italy. This documentary covers the trial, conviction, and eventual acquittal of Knox.
Stream on Netflix
Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer
Image via Amazon Prime Video
Ted Bundy is one of the U.S.’s most notorious serial killers, whose been covered consistently in media, especially from a man’s perspective (cue Zac Efron’s adaptation of Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Schockingly Evil, and Vile). This true crime doc features the experiences of women instead, who knew and actually fell for ted in this five episode stretch.
Stream on Prime Video
#CyberSleuths: The Idaho Murders
Image via Paramount+
The slaying of four college students in an Idaho home back in November 2022 remained a mystery, until the authorities called upon social media users to put the clues together and the case became an internet phenomenon. This docuseries includes three episodes, leading to the indictment of criminologist, Byan Kohberger.
Stream on Paramount+
Myth of the Zodiac Killer
Image via Peacock
The Zodiac Killer remains one of the biggest serial killer mysteries since the murders started in the 1960s. This American cold case documentary speculates the Zodiac killer never even existing, highlighting the twist and turns of a murderer who never got caught.
Stream on Peacock
The Keepers
Image via Netflix
Looking for a long-form true crime series to watch? This seven episode series is it. The Keepers focuses on the murder of a nun, Sister Cathy, who was speculated to be a whistleblower on a priest accused of abuse. The 2017 documentary follows the potential cover-up of this cold case and real-life accounts from family members.
Stream on Netflix
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets
Image via Amazon Prime Video
The Duggar family became well-known after 9 seasons of 19 Kids and Counting on TLC, which featured Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar raising their family under the Biblical patriarchy movement. This four true crime episodes expose the truth about the family, studies cult leadership, and acknowledges now convicted felon Josh Duggar.
Stream on Prime Video
Lover Stalker Killer
Image via Netflix
Lover Stalker Killer is a crime documentary based on, well, exactly what it sounds like. This true story depicts what happens when a love triangle takes a turn, highlighting the extreme results of romantic obsession.
Stream on Netflix
Capturing the Killer Nurse
Image via Netflix
Charles Cullen, American serial killer, had a twisted agenda in this true crime documentary. He killed dozens of patients (that aurhtorities are aware of) during his time as a nurse in hospitals and nursing homes. The doc gets into the investigative work behind finding and capturing Cullen, with accounts from the killer himself.
Stream on Netflix
The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst
Image via HBO
Covered in a six-part series, The Jinx follows the story of NYC real-estate heir, Robert Durst, who was the suspect in three murder cases (his first wife, friend, and a neighbor). Although Durst confessed and was accused, he was never convicted. Plus, we're getting part two soon, so now's your chance to catch up!
Stream on Prime Video
Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty
Image via HBO Max
Another recent mystery: the investigation of Alex Murdaugh, whose trial was slathered all over American television screens. The husband, whose family also had long-standing power in the South Carolina judicial system, was convicted of brutally murdering his wife and son. The mini series covers conspiracy theories, including financial crimes, deception, and fraud.
Stream on Apple TV, Max, or Prime Video
Making A Murderer
Image via Netflix
Making A Murderer was filmed over the course of 13 years, following the story of a man who was wrongfully convicted. Steven Avery was charged with the murder of 25-year-old Teresa Halbach, as the doc spans everything from the accusations to the exposure of corruption. The documentary offers two seasons, both with 10 episodes.
Stream on Netflix
