Luke Newton Just Went Instagram Official With His Girlfriend — Sorry Polin Shippers!

Someone needs to check my pulse because not only am I still recovering from Bridgerton Season 3, but now I'm reeling over the fact Luke Newton—AKA Colin Bridgerton — officially has a girlfriend. I, along with many other fans of the Ton, were rooting for an off-screen romance to build with Luke and Nicola, so this stings a tiny bit.

Still, I can't help but also be happy for this leading man and his love, Antonia Roumelioti. If Bridgerton taught us anything this season, it's that romance can bud and bloom anywhere at anytime, no matter what's expected of us.

With that in mind, here's everything we know about Luke Newton & Antonia Roumelioti!

Is Luke Newton in a relationship now? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Newton (@lukenewtonuk) Yes, Luke Newton is still in a relationship with Antonia Roumelioti, and the couple just went Instagram official! "Pre bafta party with @netflix & @britishvogue 💃🏻," Luke wrote in the caption. The carousel features black and white photos of Luke with Antonia — including one of him kissing her on the cheek! The couple is dressed in all black and looks very chic, and I'm not surprised TBH.

Who is Luke Newton's girlfriend? Antonia Roumelioti/Instagram Luke Newton hasn't given an official statement about his relationship yet, but his rumored girlfriend is Antonia Roumelioti. What we do know about her is that she's a young, talented dancer who's apparently stolen Luke's heart and is the proud recipient of his delicious affections. This is me assuming he's retained some of Colin's smoothness from Bridgerton, BTW.

Lia Toby/Getty Images The pair was seen showing a little PDA after the premiere for Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 in London. They were photographed holding hands at an after party, making this the first time they've been in pictures together. It doesn't count as an official red carpet debut, but we think the cute pictures People shared on-site say a lot.

How long have Luke Newton and Antonia Roumelioti been dating? Robert Okine/Getty Images That's actually TBD — the rumored couple hasn't made any announcements about what's going on in their relationship. Whatever the case, we'll have to wait and see if Luke Newton or Antonia Roumelioti decide to open up about what's going on between them. One thing's for sure though — Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan are just friends and nothing more. The only piece of solace we can offer anyone that's heartbroken like we are is that we can see the co-stars relive their on-screen romance any time we want on Netflix.

How old is Antonia Roumelioti? Antonia Roumelioti is 23 years old, which means there's an 8-year age gap between her and 31-year-old Luke Newton.

