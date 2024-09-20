20 Costars You Totally Forgot Dated In Real Life
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
It's probably no secret, but we sure do love getting to watch our on-screen faves fall in love. From Jess and Rory from Gilmore Girls to the ever-iconic movie duo in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, there are so many film and TV couples that we can't help obsessing over. But what's really fun — and what you may not know — is that some of these actors playing opposite one another actually fell in love IRL, too! Here are some of the iconic couples that are still together today, and some that you totally forgot fell in love off-screen!
Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
It's the show we all know and love, and the couple we fell in love with as well. Nina and Ian played love interests Damon and Elena on The Vampire Diaries for many seasons, but they also dated IRL for quite a few years. Now, Nina dates snowboarder Shaun White, and Ian ended up with yet another vampire — Nikki Reid from the Twilight.
Blake Lively and Penn Badgely
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
THE Gossip girl, Penn Badgley, dated his on-screen love interest, Blake Lively, for quite some time! Penn even said in an interview recently that it wasn't too awkward filming scenes together after their eventual breakup after a few seasons. He said in the interview, "I'm pretty sure we were exes for nearly half of the entire run of the series. It lasted for nearly six years, and I don't think we were together longer than two." Nice to hear that they kept things friendly for the show!
Ed Westwick and Jessica Szohr
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hey there Upper East Siders, we've got news you won't believe! Turns out Chuck and Vanessa dated for quite some time in real life. The two were on-screen love interests for only a hot sec, but their real life romance lasted a couple of years, with them being a bit on-again-off-again. Funny enough, Ed Westwick and Jessica Szohr actually ended up getting married on the same weekend (obvi to different people).
Kelly Rutherford and Matthew Settle
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
We're keeping all the Gossip Girltea coming, because did you know that Kelly Rutherford and Matthew Settle were rumored to have dated? Both of their marriages ended around the same time, and there was quite a bit of chatter about whether they were together or not. I know I wish they did, because the two couldn't be more cute on-screen!
Alexis Bledel and Jared Padalecki
Gilmore Girls
Our beloved Gilmore Girls, had quite a lot of co-stars intermingling and dating each other. One of them being Alexis Bledel and Jared Padalecki. The two had a short-lived — and very quick — fling around the time the first season was filmed. And then Alexis went on to date another one of her co-stars...not too dissimilar from Rory's trajectory on the show.
Ashley Park and Paul Forman
Getty Images for Netflix
The couple that has completely stolen our hearts recently has been Ashley Park and Paul Forman from Emily in Paris. Our entire team can't stop talking about season 4, and even though these two break up on the show, they're still as strong as ever in real life. We can't get enough of them!!!
Mischa Barton and Ben McKenzie
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
I bet you didn't know that The O.C. co-stars, Mischa Barton and Ben McKenzie, actually dated IRL! This was quite early on in the show — and not for too long, as they quickly broke things off because Barton was only 17, while McKenzie was 25. We see why this one didn't work out!
Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
One of the greatest shows of the century, also produced one of the cutest on-screen to IRL romances of the century. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie have been together since 2012, after falling in love during filming of Game of Thrones. They even got married in 2018 and have 2 children together! How sweet!
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
David Livingston/Getty Images
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a unique love story — they fell in love on That 70's Show, but went on to be with other people after the show's end. Ashton even got married (TBT to the Demi Moore days)! The two then reunited, having been friends since the show, and eventually rekindled their romance to eventually fall in love. They now have a family of 4, and are as happy as ever! What an adorable friends-to-lovers romance!
Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush
Matthew Simmons/Getty Images
These One Tree Hillstars got married after falling in love on the show! The marriage was quite short-lived at just 5 months, but they were together for a total of 2 years. Sophia went on to date a few other co-stars who she fell in love with IRL!
Leighton Meester and Sebastian Stan
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Gossip Girl here, and we have yet another couple that you probably didn't know dated from the show! Although these two were never lovers on-screen, they clearly connected on set — they dated for 2 seasons of the show from 2008-2010! Now, Leighton's married to a different teen hearthrob, The O.C.'s Adam Brody!
Dev Patel and Freida Pinto
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Chanel
These co-stars dated for a whopping 6 years after meeting on set in 2008 on their hit movie, believe it or not! We're utterly obsessed with them as a couple, and even more obsessed with their friendship! BRB, going to re-watch Slumdog Millionaire, immediately!
Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for PCA
I will never forget the way these two vehemently denied dating each other, only to be papped together every other second outside of press and filming. It was an iconic moment in history, and we're obsessed with their romance — even if it was short-lived. Vanessa actually went on to date Austin Butlerfor over 8 years immediately after.
Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
She's the man — and she got the man. Well, at least for a little while. Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum dated after meeting on the 2006 movie, She's The Man. While they never confirmed or denied the romance, the two were spotted getting quite cozy on numerous occasions, leading people to speculate their relationship status. However, after the movie's press tour ended, they stopped being spotted together.
Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Yet another love interest that Rory— I mean Alexisdated in real life! When she was torn on the show between Dean and Jess, we wonder if she was living out the plot in her real life, too. Alexis and Milo were together for 4 whole years before splitting up, so it seems like this off-screen romance was actually quite serious!
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Did you know that Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst are married?! After their meet-cute on the Fargo set, the pair got married, and had 2 kids together! They have the sweetest relationship, and always have the best things to say about each other! Absolute love to see it!
Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall
Amy Sussman and Frazer Harrison for Getty Images
This couple wasn't linked romantically on the show, but that didn't stop them from falling in love anyway! We're obsessed with this sweet duo, who've been dating since their meeting on the show, White Lotusin 2022. We can't get enough of them!
Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Mamma Mia, here we go again! Honestly who could blame these onscreen love interests for falling in love when you're filming all day on the gorgeous beaches of Greece?! These two were in a serious relationship for a while, until they finally went their separate ways. Still, they showed up to film Mamma Mia 2 together, despite the breakup. We love to see couples stay friendly and cordial post-breakup!
Sophia Bush and Austin Nichols
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
We have yet another co-star that Sophia Bush dated: Austin Nichols. The two got together shortly after meeting on the One Tree Hillset, and they were on-and-off for quite some time over the course of several years. We're just wondering if this caused any drama with her IRL ex-hubbie, Chad.
Jennifer Anniston and Vince Vaughn
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
I didn't know these two dated until recently, and I wish I would've known sooner because I love this pairing! These cuties were in the movie ironically called, The Breakup. They actually dated after filming, but eventually broke up amicably, so no hard feelings!
