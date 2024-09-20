Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Send Good Vibes With Our New Collection Of Greeting Cards!
Moonpig

Send Good Vibes With Our New Collection Of Greeting Cards!

new october tv shows
TV

9 New October TV Shows We’ve Been Waiting For All Year

lululemon fall finds
Trends and Inspo

12 Unexpected Lululemon Finds You’ll Rewear All Fall

lauren graham gilmore girls reunion
Celebrity News

Lauren Graham Feels “So Lucky” To Be Kelly Bishop’s “Pretend Daughter” In Tear-Filled 'Gilmore Girls' Reunion

the sims movie
Movies

Brush Up On Your Simlish: Margot Robbie's 'The Sims' Movie Is Officially A-Go

Tom Blyth & Emily Bader Will Star As Poppy & Alex In Emily Henry's 'People We Meet On Vacation'
Movies

This 'Emily in Paris' Star Just Joined 'People We Meet On Vacation'

Trending Stories

celebrations
Moonpig

Send Good Vibes With Our New Collection Of Greeting Cards!

tv
TV

9 New October TV Shows We’ve Been Waiting For All Year

style
Trends and Inspo

12 Unexpected Lululemon Finds You’ll Rewear All Fall

pop culture
Celebrity News

Lauren Graham Feels “So Lucky” To Be Kelly Bishop’s “Pretend Daughter” In Tear-Filled 'Gilmore Girls' Reunion