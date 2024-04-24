The Bridgerton World Tour Is Bringing Regency England To A City Near You
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If you’ve ever dreamt of entering the world of Bridgerton, in all its floral, pastel glory, then this is your lucky day! After all the pink goodness of last summer’s Barbie world tour, we’re getting a brand new Bridgerton season 3 world tour that will bring Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, and the rest of your favorite Bridgerton stars to a city near you.
Image via Netflix
The Bridgerton world tour allows the stars of the hit show to introduce fans to the new season in a whole new way. "Beyond the drawing rooms and ballrooms of Mayfair, London’s most fashionable set is going international," says the official Instagram announcement. "Watch along as esteemed members of the Ton see what worldly affairs the globe has to offer."
The first part of Bridgerton season 3 hits Netflix May 16 (followed by part 2 on June 13) and before we press play, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are taking the Ton on a whirlwind trip around the world. Here are all 10 cities they're visiting:
- Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Bowral, Australia
- Dublin + Galways, Ireland
- Johannesburg, South Africa
- London, U.K.
- New York, USA
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Toronto, Canada
- Verona, Italy
- Warsaw, Poland
Image via Netflix
Nicola Coghlan has already wowed us with some glittering looks for the press tour (that’s MY diamond of the season!!) and I would love to see a whole new look every stop. Fingers crossed it’s different shades of seafoam or teal like her costumes in all the new images this season — or even more metallic shades of silver and gold because Penelope Featherington truly shines this season like we've never seen.
Just like The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience allowed fans to become a part of a regency ball, I would LOVE for this Bridgerton world tour to be another immersive experience. That way, we can all delve even further into the regency of it all. But even more than that, I want to see Bridgerton’s version of each city. Because we’ve seen Shonda Rhimes’ take on England, but I would LOVE to see what her version of 1800s Amsterdam looks like, or her approach to Verona. Now THAT's a Romeo + Juliet I'd watch!
Are you excited for the Bridgerton world tour? Let us know which stop you'll attend, and what you're most looking forward to for Bridgerton season 3!
Lead image via Netflix
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!