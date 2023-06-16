Your Fave Lush Bath Bombs Just Got An Explosive 'Asteroid City' Twist
Your new favorite Lush bath bombs have landed. In honor of Wes Anderson's most recent film, Asteroid City, the fresh cosmetics brand launched four new products to help you feel over the moon about getting all clean and pampered. Each pick incorporates a playful pinch of Wes Anderson quirks into your shower routine and bathroom space. Here's what's touched down on Earth from the collaborative collection!
Asteroid Bath Bomb ($9)
Lush's iconicSpace Girl fragrance is making a *huge* comeback for this bath bomb. The product shows off a plethora of crater-y shapes along the exterior, making this pick an Asteroid City in itself. When plopped in the tub, you'll get a strong whiff of black currant, grapefruit, and bergamot, all while being transported to a vast galaxy of relaxation.
UFO Shower Jelly ($10)
This shower product boasts some of Lush's best citrusy notes via their classic Calacas scent. Crafted to look like an otherworldly spacecraft, the UFO Shower Jelly also gets its spacey charm from a squishy, malleable texture.
Asteroid City Shower Gel ($25)
Shower your self in something uber-clean, using the Asteroid City Shower Gel. It's the *perfect* complement to all of the Lush bath bombs, especially the cosmic one from this capsule collection. The blue-toned formula alongside a bold label design is reminiscent of the coming film's nostalgic aesthetics and colorful aspects, so you'll be reminded of the "out there" every time you see this bottle on your shower rack.
Doomsday Soap ($10)
It's a tad paradoxical to say that the Doomsday Soap flaunts a delicate sweet scent, but it gets infused with Lush's The Comforter – a light and fruity smell that leaves you clean and aromatic. This intense-on-the-eyes soap bar features a crater-like shape on top of a bed of cleanser, recalling the themes of Wes Anderson's newest flick.
The full Lush x Asteroid City collection will be available starting today, June 16th on the Lush App and on LushUSA.com.
Images via Lush
