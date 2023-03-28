This Self Care Shower Routine is Taking Over TikTok
It’s 6 o’clock on a Thursday night. You’re exhausted after a long day of work, but your night is far from over. In fact, you have time blocked the next three hours for one, far too time consuming event. No, it’s not binge-watching the latest season of Love Is Blind, or *finally* making the recipe you saved on Pinterest. It’s your weekly “everything shower.”
Okay, okay. Maybe that’s a TAD dramatic. But for the last several years I too have fallen victim to the ever-enticing “everything shower.” You're probably thinking to yourself, "what does that even mean?" Well fear not, we are here to give you all the deets on everyone's favorite shower ritual.
Everything You Need To Know About Everything Showers
Every week, women across the country engage in thoughtful, intentional self care practices. Whether you self tan and do your nails, are a gua sha queen, or have a time consuming hair care routine, this block on your personal calendar is dedicated to completing every self care item you can think of, all with the goal to become your best self.
The “everything shower” rose to fame through TikTok, as women started to post their shower and self care routines. Through the comments, many people quickly revealed they already have an “everything shower” of their own. As the concept grew in virality, these sometimes multi-hour routines became more elaborate and more entertaining.
These showers are about more than just the routine, of course. It’s an opportunity to be solely present with yourself, to take time out of your undoubtedly busy schedule and invest in your own care. You deserve to feel like your best self all of the time, and if you can achieve that feeling in a couple of hours while washing your hair, we say it’s totally worth it.
6 Everything Shower Beauty Products That'll Leave You Glowing
If you don't know where to start with your everything shower, or need a product refresher, we've got your covered! Here are some of our favorite self care necessities that will leave you feeling like a new woman.
SheaMoisture Coconut Sugar Scrub ($15)
Hydrate AND exfoliate with this incredible, skin-friendly scrub. It's full of Community Fair Trade Ingredients and is 100% Cruelty-Free, so you know your making a smart choice when adding this scrub to your self care routine.
Saltyface Self Tanner ($134)
This is, by far, the best self tanner I've ever tried. Not only is it fragrance free and made of natural ingredients, it's vegan, cruelty-free, and designed for acne-prone skin.
Crave Naturals Detangling Brush ($12)
If you have naturally wavy or curly hair like me, I HIGHLY recommend swapping out your current brush with one built for texture, like this one by Crave Naturals. Embrace your natural hair with products built to highlight your texture, not destroy it.
De La Heart Lymphatic Body Drainage Tool ($32)
Say what you want about lymphatic drainage, but it works. Save some $$ and do it at home with this tool (and find some amazing tutorials through TikTok) for a totally rejuvenated body.
Coco & Eve Sweet Repair Hair Mask ($35)
Hair masks are a great way to repair and hydrate your hair out of the shower, so grab this one for luxurious, incredible smelling hair.
daily:practice Eye Revive Cleanser ($33)
Chances are, you're probably forgetting to take care of your eyes. This cleanser by Dr. Ashley Brissette, an ophthalmologist with years of experience in eye surgery and eye-care medicine, formulated this cleanser to hydrate your strained eyes.
What makes up your “everything showers,” Brit + Co readers? Leave us a comment below.
