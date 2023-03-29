Watch The Trailer For Wes Anderson's New Movie, Asteroid City
There's a new Wes Anderson film in town, and it's called Asteroid City. Aside from the release of a bold promotional poster, the cast list is crawling with A-listers (hello, Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie!) We're anxious to see how Anderson, principal photographer and master of symmetrical compositions, tells this eclectic story. Stay tuned for more updates!
When does the new Wes Anderson movie come out?
The official poster for Wes Anderson’s ASTEROID CITY— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 28, 2023
Only in theaters June 16, 2023. pic.twitter.com/JsGVNrFQ3p
Asteroid City will premiere in theaters only on June 16, 2023.
What is the new Wes Anderson movie about?
IMDB's site lists the film's storyline: "The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer convention is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events."
The official trailer meets us at a 1955 celebration for Asteroid Day, in Asteroid City. It hints at the possibility of extraterrestrial life touching down in the small town as things start to go awry. The cinematography and production style nod towards classic western tales with an Anderson spin. We only see a fraction of the star-studded cast appear in the trailer.
Who's in the new Wes Anderson movie?
Images via Universal Pictures India
There are loads of stars in Asteroid City. It's a mouthful, but here's the cast list:
Jason Schwartzmann, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, (remember to breathe), Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, (almost there), Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum are all listed on the movie poster, and some appear in the official trailer.
Images via Universal Pictures India
