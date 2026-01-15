Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

'Madam Beja’ Is A Darker, Steamier ‘Bridgerton’ Coming to HBO This February

madam beja hbo max romance show
HBO Max
By Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jan 15, 2026
HBO Max is joining the ranks of romance period drama shows with its new series Madam Beja. Judging by the first look alone, the new Brazilian telenovela is perfect for anyone who can barely wait for Bridgerton season 4, with its visuals and beautiful costumes. I did all the research on what you need to know about the new HBO show so that you can find it all in one place instead of scrounging around the internet (you're welcome!). So let's get into it because I can barely wait!

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Madam Beja, coming to HBO Max in February 2026.

'Madam Beja' is Perfect for 'Bridgerton' Fans

madam beja

HBO Max

HBO Max's new show Madam Beja is coming to the streamer on February 2, 2026.

The story is inspired by Ana Jacinta de São José, a real historical figure, and the show is also an updated take on the well-known 1980s telenovela. Just like My Brilliant Career on Netflix, this series follows a character who consistently pushes the boundaries of the restrictions imposed upon her, which is sure to resonate with contemporary audiences. And according to HBO, "themes such as desire, freedom, power, and revenge intertwine to shape a complex character, whose intelligence and independent place her in constant conflict."

But don't let these airy visuals mislead you: this HBO show is sure to be pretty dark and steamy, considering our central character is cast out of society, then decides to open a brothel.

And the physical production elements will bring joy to any period drama lover, since the studio went all out by making more than 3,000 costumes just for the show. Talk about dedication.

madam beja romance show

HBO Max

The Madam Beja cast includes Grazi Massafera as Ana Jacinta de São José, David Junior as Antônio Sampaio, André Luiz Miranda as João Carneiro de Mendonça, Bianca Bin as Angélica Felizardo Sampaio, Nikolas Antunes as Clariovaldo, Ricardo Burgos as Joaquim Botelho, and Pedro Fasanaro as Severina

HBO reports that Madam Beja will premiere across 100 countries and territories, including Latin America, Spain, France, and Hong Kong.

Are you excited for Madam Beja to come to HBO Max? Make sure you follow us on Facebook for all the latest updates on the new TV show.

