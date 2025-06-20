There are plenty of period dramas to keep us entertained while we wait for Bridgerton season 4. Blood of My Blood offers some serious drama, Enola Holmes 3 will deliver some mystery, and The Lady's Companion is simply too swoon-worthy to stop watching. Well, Netflix is bringing us another period drama based on the 1901 book My Brilliant Career and it's about to be your absolute obsession!

My Brilliant Career is coming to Netflix soon. We don't have a release date quite yet, but we could see it in 2026 considering we already have the cast & filming locations!

What is My Brilliant Career about?

The show will follow a girl named Sybylla Melvyn as she grows up in 1890s Australia and dreams of being a writer. That definitely sounds like a story Jo March from Little Women and Penelope Featherington from Bridgerton would love!

“It’s been a privilege to work with so many incredible creatives on this reimagining of Miles Franklin’s rollicking tale of a young woman’s quest to determine her own life,” executive producer and writer Liz Doran tellsDeadline.

Executive producer Chloe Rickard adds, “It’s thrilling to bring this Australian classic to a whole new audience. Partnering with Netflix and fellow executive producers Liz Doran and Alyssa McClelland, with Philippa Northeast as our rebellious and witty Sybylla, has been the stuff that dreams are made of.”