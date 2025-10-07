Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

LOL, Madelaine Petsch Just Revealed Her Favorite 'Riverdale' Line — & The One She "100%" Hates

Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Oct 07, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Chloe Williams serves as B+C's Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert.

It's pretty well known that the Riverdale cast has mixed feelings about their time on the show (and, honestly, it's pretty iconic too). From KJ Apa and Madelaine Petsch weighing in on whether the cast hooked up to Lili Reinhart bonding with The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung over the teen drama experience, Riverdale is one of the most recognizable shows of the internet age — and Madelaine Petsch just told us which line is her favorite (and which moment she hates).

Here's what Madelaine Petsch had to say about Riverdale in Brit + Co's exclusive Maintenance Required interview.

Madelaine Petsch's Favorite 'Riverdale' Line

When asked what her favorite Riverdale line was, Madelaine Petsch (who played Cheryl Blossom on the show) says, "My favorite line is 'She's crazier than a serial killer on bath salts, but so what?" Hey, what can we say? It's memorable, that's for sure.

"My favorite is just a clip that I've seen of Mads on a broom, singing," Madison Bailey weighs in, to which Madelaine clarifies, "There's no broom, I'm just singing."

"Oh, you're just levitating," Madison says. "I forgot."

"That's really mean that you bring that up 'cause I'm pretty sure I told you — I exactly told you that I hate that scene," Madelaine jokes. "I think I told you, like 100%."

But Madison says, "Unfortunately it's burned in my brain and when I think about the show, I think about that moment."

KJ Apa (and Madelyn Cline) also revealed their favorite Riverdale line in Brit + Co's interview for The Map That Leads To You.

"I would say that one is the best one, 'The epic highs and lows of football,'" KJ says, before Madelyn Cline agrees that's her favorite line from the series.

"I think I was in prison when I said that," he adds, and the entire Map That Leads To You cast cracks up. That one's my favorite too!

While we're walking down memory lane, check out Riverdale’s Craziest Moments. Because there are a lot. Want more exclusive content and deep dives into your favorite pop culture? Subscribe to our Weekend Watch, curated by yours truly! Trust me, you don't want to miss out on the fun.

