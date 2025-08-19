Snag editor faves here.
Anthropologie's Maeve Line Is So Chic — 14 "Stunning" Pieces You Need In Your Closet
Lovers of anything Anthropologie can now shop for their stunning styles in a new way. The retailer just launched their in-house label, Maeve, as a standalone brand! To celebrate the move, Anthropologie will open their first Maeve storefront this fall in Raleigh, North Carolina, bringing even more versatile and design-forward silhouettes to shoppers.
Maeve’s designs are already a fan favorite at Anthropologie. The brand’s Tommie Dress and Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress have garnered nearly 20K and 1 million views in the last year alone respectively, with plenty of shoppers standing behind the label’s dedication to bold, inclusive pieces.
“Maeve attracts a broad, cross-generational audience, especially those who believe that great style is expressive,” Richa Srivastava, Chief Creative Director at Anthropologie said. “Maeve is also committed to inclusive design, offering extensive Petite, Plus, Tall, and Adaptive collections to ensure every customer feels seen and celebrated.”
We think Anthro’s Maeve collection is so chic, which is why we’re bringing you 14 of their must-have styles that are perfect for sprucing up your summer outfits or even plotting fall and winter looks.
Shop our 14 favorite Maeve by Anthropologie fashion finds below!
Anthropologie
Maeve Square-Neck Cutaway Denim Vest
This denim vest can be worn in a wide range of ways, including with jeans, slacks, skirts, shorts, and capris. Hello, versatility!
Anthropologie
The Tommie Smocked Front-Zip Shirt Dress
The smocked sides on this skirt dress are ultimately extremely flattering, helping shape your waistline to a tee.
Anthropologie
Maeve The Colette Magic Fabric Crop Wide-Leg Pants
Wide-leg pants look good on every body type, helping create a wide base so you can build a jaw-dropping outfit that feels undeniably up-to-date with today's trends. This style in particular comes in so many cool colors, plus the 'magic' fabric sculpts and stretches to your shape impeccably.
Anthropologie
Maeve The Bennet Buttondown Shirt
Everyone needs a dependable button-down. This pick is made of comfy cotton and boasts a naturally oversized fit, so you can easily wear it casually or dress it up a bit!
Anthropologie
The Helena Square-Neck Smocked Tiered Midi Dress
This tomato red midi moment is everything. Talk about an easy, yet chic one-and-done 'fit!
Anthropologie
Maeve Sleeveless Asymmetric Plaid Mix Midi Dress
The mismatched plaid patterns on this cutie midi dress are so fun, but still, they don't overwhelm the eye. We'd style it with tall boots and an oversized cardi for a casual 'fit.
Anthropologie
Maeve Scallop Placket Cardigan Sweater
Anthropologie
Maeve Seamed Chiffon Swing Knee-Length Skirt
This knee-length skirt is filled with vintage charm. We'd pair it with a comfy white top and thrifted cowgirl boots to complete the look.
Anthropologie
Maeve The Colette Striped Full-Length Wide-Leg Pants
These fun pants are great for non-jeans days. The bold stripes will absolutely turn heads everywhere you go!
Anthropologie
Maeve The Leandra Shirred Yoke Blouse: Denim Edition
Denim is just about our favorite thing come fall time – even beyond jeans! This shirred blouse is adorable for layering with even more denim washes.
Anthropologie
Maeve Sleeveless V-Neck Studded Ruched Midi Dress
This smooth brown midi moment will be your BFF when it comes to nights out this fall.
Anthropologie
Maeve Sleeveless Cotton Square-Neck Romper
This dressy romper screams European vacation. Even if you don't have travel plans, this stunning piece gives you a pretty sweet excuse to dress to the nines.
Anthropologie
Maeve The Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress
Polka dots have never looked better than on this comfy shirt dress you can easily style for work or out of office days. So versatile!
Anthropologie
Maeve Cherry Icon Cardigan Sweater
This sweet, preppy cardi is practically begging for a place in your fall wardrobe. It'll keep you cozy all day long!
