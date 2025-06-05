The start of a new month is always a great time to hit refresh, whether it be recommitting yourself to your self-care routine, deep-cleaning your bathroom, or revamping your seasonal wardrobe. As for me, I’ll be doing all three – and in regards to the latter, I’m obviously eyeing Anthropologie’s new arrivals section to inspire my next look. In fact, I scrolled through over 1,000 new arrivals and landed on 10 that are sure to inspire yours! I’m talkin’ dreamy sundresses, breezy going-out tops, and more.

Scroll on to shop my top 10 Anthropologie finds for summer!

Anthropologie Maeve '70s Slim Capri Pants Not quite shorts but not totally pants either, capris are definitely top-of-mind for me this summer. This flared gingham pair inspired by the '70s brings the retro feel I always love centering my outfits around, plus they're insanely flattering with a waist- and booty-hugging design that meets the slimming high waistline.

Anthropologie Eloquii Plus Short-Sleeve Tie-Neck Eyelet Maxi Dress White eyelet dresses never miss in the summertime, especially styles like this one that accentuate your collarbone and neckline for a feminine feel. Ballet flats or kitten heels would make great pairings for this piece!

Anthropologie Maeve High-Neck Linen Asymmetric Long Tank This halter-style tank has the cutest open back, allowing not only for a sultry look, but some much-needed airflow in the midst of summer. It ties in the back effortlessly and barely touches your midsection for a carefree and comfy fit. If you're all about that matching set life, you can snag the coordinating pants here.

Anthropologie For Love & Lemons Rosie Ribbon Top From the off-shoulder silhouette and eyelet detailing to the woven gingham ribbon and unique pointed hem, this top is everything I want in a summer shirt. It's certainly not a basic design, so I'd save it for a special occasion, like date night or a weekend trip. It's super sweet and wears well with more femme pieces like skirts or linen shorts.

Anthropologie For Love & Lemons Daisy Mae Strapless Midi Slip Dress This strapless number comes with a playful open back detail that only feels right for summertime. The pattern on the silky fabric channels seasonal blooms without being overly floral, which makes it stand out even more to me. If you're headed to a summer wedding as a guest soon, let this be your next confidence-boosting look.

Anthropologie Ética Cedar Utility High-Rise Wide-Leg Culotte Jeans Culottes are huge this summer. Like a really baggy pair of jorts, they simply add a different proportion to your body so you can play more with tops and accessories! Plus, they're comfy AF by nature. I love the idea of wearing this bulkier style with more streamlined pieces, like a feminine fitted tank and basic ballet flats

Anthropologie Sunday in Brooklyn Cowl-Neck Tank Top I must admit that this cowl-neck tank is serving up some Sex and The City realness – and it's immediately going on my wishlist. The soft, stretchy material and neutral, wear-with-everything color feels like something straight out of the late '90s, ideal for styling with a basic black mini skirt and a pair of colorful kitten heels.

Anthropologie Reformation Dusk Knit Top Polka dots are always going to get my attention, especially in this cream and white color palette. The fitted shape of this top is super flattering, too, all without being overly revealing around the chest area.

Anthropologie Pilcro Ruffled Smocked-Waist Button-Front Midi Dress This ruffled midi takes your average sundress and kicks it up a notch with a curve-friendly smocked waistline, tiering along the hem, and buttons that run all the way down. I love this sunny yellow and white pattern because it feels made for summer excursions!

Anthropologie Nation Los Angeles Marie-Lou Puff-Sleeve Top The romantic puff sleeves on this piece make it stand out from the majority of white tops and add such whimsy to your each and every look. I particularly love the crossed panels at the front – they almost remind me of dancewear, so I'd consider wearing this with a long skirt and ballet flats to really channel that ballet-core aesthetic.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more summer fashion gems!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.