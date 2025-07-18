If there’s one thing my summer wardrobe is lacking, it’s dresses. I’ve already got my favorite shoes and denim pieces on lock, but I'm finding that my collection of easy, breezy summer dresses (though reliable) is somewhat limited. That’s why I’m ultimately super thrilled that Anthropologie is sneakily running a sale right now – they’re offering 40% off some of their cutest dress styles.

Since I simply can’t wait to add some Anthropologie sale dresses to my summer outfit repertoire, I scoured their site and found eight amazing styles you’re sure to adore, too.

Scroll on to shop 8 flattering summer dresses from Anthropologie, all 40% off!

Anthropologie Maeve Scoop-Neck Mini Swing Dress This swingy mini dress is just what I'm looking for this summer. It's made of cotton, so it's bound to be super breathable for those extra-hot days. The easy babydoll silhouette will look so stunning with some platform sandals or even cowgirl boots.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Square-Neck Halter Midi Dress For a night out, you gotta go big or go home. That's why I'm enamored with this midi fitted with a bold pattern that definitely turns heads.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Square-Neck Smocked Mini Dress From the squared neckline to the smocked drop waist, this white mini dress is superbly flattering on any body. I also love the prospect of a stark white colorway like this because it means I can easily accessorize with more summery colors!

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Apron-Style Mini Dress Gingham really is that girl. It's one of my go-to's for summertime because it's excellent for channeling playful picnic vibes. The best part about this mini in particular is its open-back design that's going to keep you effortlessly cool when the sun's beating down.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Cowl-Neck Satin Mini Dress I definitely need a dependable black mini dress, and this satin one delivers! I love it even more knowing it's on sale. The length is perfectly flirty for happy hour get-togethers or even date nights, and I think the cowl neck design absolutely makes it feel more elegant for those special occasions.

Anthropologie Maeve Strapless Drop-Waist A-Line Midi Dress This patchwork moment is too cute to miss! The strapless design is a perfect fit for hot summer days, and since it's got a ton of different colors worked into the pattern, you have a wide range of hues to play with when it comes to shoes, light layers, and jewelry.

Anthropologie AFRM Long-Sleeve Off-The-Shoulder Mesh Maxi Dress I'm still such a sucker for polka dots, and this maxi is the moment! The light pink and brown color combo can never be beat, either. Your next night out awaits.

Anthropologie Maeve Sweetheart Drop-Waist Mini Dress This mini with a dropped waist is undeniably flattering since it helps to elongate your midsection. The front is also finished off with a little bow that adds all the feminine charm you may want in your outfits this season.

