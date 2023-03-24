The Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding Cookies Are *Finally* In Stores
To all of the Magnolia Bakery fans out there—this one’s for you. The American bakery chain is known for its world famous banana pudding, leading to the launch of the banana pudding cookie in its storefronts. Now, due to the dessert’s wild success, the soft-baked cookie is available on Amazon and in retailers across the United States! This marks Magnolia Bakery’s first debut of consumer packaged goods in grocery stores nationwide, and we’re absolutely stoked.
Image via Magnolia Bakery
According to Magnolia Bakery, the banana pudding cookie consists of real butter, real bananas, and real chocolate—all they had to say was chocolate, and we were sold. The banana pudding cookies will be available as a four-pack (all individually wrapped) in three variations: classic vanilla with white chocolate chips, chocolate chunk, and confetti with white chocolate chips. At $7.99, we may just be picking these up for our next girls night—paired with a decadent brut rosé, of course.
Food Network reviewed the cookie—which includes crushed vanilla wafers and mashed bananas in the dough—and they were thoroughly impressed. The magazine described the treat as “just as robust as the pudding itself” with “slight crisp edges” and a “moist and chewy” center. We tried the classic cookie out for ourselves, and we can say that we most definitely concur with this opinion.
Magnolia Bakery’s famous pudding has many ingredient variations, but its original banana pudding recipe is actually available online. In fact, the iconic bakeshop is so popular that there are Reddit threads dedicated to copycat recipes of the sweet. Why is the bakery so famous, you ask? Well, in large part because of its Sex and the City cameo way back when. Its cupcakes may have only had a quick introduction to viewers, but they surely made a long-lasting impression! BRB while we go run to the grocery store to buy all of the Magnolia Bakery cookies we can find on shelves.
Did you already try out Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding cookies? Let us know what you really thought about them on our Twitter page.
Featured image via Magnolia Bakery.