This Candle Smells So Much Like The Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding...You May Wanna Eat It
Magnolia Bakery stays busy. The dessert brand released limited edition luggage with popular luggage brand, Monos, began selling its iconic banana pudding cookie in grocery stores nationwide, and launched an all-in-one body cleanser and exfoliator with TULA Skincare last fall. It seems that the bakery promoted these widely covered activations all while having another one in the works: a banana pudding candle.
Have you ever smelled a candleso delicious, you could pick it up and take a big ol’ shameless bite out of it? Not going to lie, this exact intrusive thought crosses our minds more than we’d like to admit, and this new candle is our next scent obsession.
What Did We Think Of Magnolia's Boy Smells Candle?
Each waft of the one-wicker tones down the expected notes of banana and vanilla, while also amplifying moody elements of burning guaiac (a type of wood) and leather. The sinful sweetness is complemented by a luxurious blend of cardamom spice and elemi resin that leave a superbly smoky effect when burned. Just *one* hour of burn time left my living room simmering in a true baked goods heaven, and left me craving more.
And more there was. Since it isn’t *just* about the candle – but rather, a humble homage to a classic American dessert – the collaboration prompted a succulent banana pudding concoction, straight from the Magnolia Bakery kitchen. The Smoked Sea Salt Banana Pudding delivers a harmonious blend of pudding, banana pieces, and tender vanilla wafers that made every airy bite I took so worth it.
This Candle Smells *Just* Like The Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding
Image via Boy Smells x Magnolia Bakery
The latest room scent is inspired by the time Matthew Herman (Boy Smells Co-Founder), spent in the West Village in NYC, playing on his fond memories of vibrant (yet nostalgic) summer walks by the original Magnolia Bakery. The shop constantly carried hypnotic notes of fresh pastries and sweets that creeped out onto the city streets, and so this candle “transports you to the West Village — home of the original Magnolia Bakery.”
“Banana Pudding has always and will forever be my ride-or-die indulgence,” said Herman. “When living in NYC, and later in LA, whenever co-workers, friends, or lovers asked what kind of cake I wanted for my birthday, I would always say no cake, just a giant banana pudding please.”
NYC and LA babes, make sure you get a taste of the goodness. Hit up the IRL pop-ups this Saturday, June 17 at Magnolia Bakery’s original location in the West Village (401 Bleecker Street) and Magnolia Bakery West Hollywood (8389 W. 3rd Street) for sniffs of the new limited-edition scent and beautiful bowlfuls of the Smoked Sea Salt Banana Pudding.
This isn’t the first time a food brand has launched a candle inspired by their favorite menu items. In fact, Dairy Queen launched a Blizzard-scent fall line that sold out quickly back in 2020, while Eater noted last year’s Junior’s cheesecake, Katz’s Delicatessen, and Shake Shack candle debuts. We’re just waiting on Panera Bread to make the next move. 😉
Buy Banana Pudding X Boy Smells
Banana Pudding x Boy Smells ($48)
Header image via Boy Smells
