3 Science-Backed Ways to Manifest Your Dreams

Let’s talk about the power of neuro-manifesting, and how it has the potential to retrain your brain for the better. We’ve all heard of manifestation, which essentially involves creating a desired external outcome by adjusting your internal thoughts and beliefs. For instance (and this is super embarrassing to admit), I used to fall asleep listening to law-of-attraction manifestation podcasts on YouTube to get my ex-boyfriend to tell me he still loves me and wants me back. (Spoiler alert: it actually worked, but only nine years too late when I was already way over him!)

Additionally, many people use manifestation to improve other areas of their life, such as accumulating wealth, getting that dream job promotion, or improving their physical appearance. Ask for a manifestation plan for just about anything, and on the internet, you’ll probably find it! However, it’s not all as woo-woo as it sounds. Manifestation isn’t a magical power where you ask the universe for something, and it magically delivers it to you. You don’t have to walk around covered in crystals or reach enlightenment to build a life that you love.

Instead, manifestation has a lot more to do with what’s going on in your brain. The thoughts you are thinking about yourself and the world create beliefs, and it's these beliefs that influence your entire life. However, if you’re someone whose brain is full of negative beliefs, don’t panic. There is a way to rewire your brain.

Here are three ways to think about neuro-manifesting.

Manifestation Happens In The Brain Miriam Alonso According to Tara Swart, author of The Source: The Secrets of the Universe, the Science of the Brain, manifestation is connected to the brain because where our attention goes is what we manifest, and all of this takes place in our brains. Swart also believes that to manifest what you want, you must identify your limiting beliefs, create an action board, similar to a vision board, of things you want to take action on, develop a mindfulness practice, such as meditation, and take aligned action every day.

The Universe Doesn’t Care About You George Milton This might sound harsh, but this is what James Doty, the author of Mind Magic: The Neuroscience of Manifestation and How It Changes Everything, believed. “It’s not about the universe, it’s about you,” he told his readers. Doty believed that all manifestation really is is embedding our intentions into our subconscious. He also believed it’s important to regulate our nervous systems so we’re not operating from a place of stress. One of his biggest concerns was how much time people spend on their phones and how it affects their attention span, making it harder to manifest what they really want.

Can Neuro-Manifesting Improve Your Health? Thirdman Annie Hopper developed the science-based program, Dynamic Neural Retraining System, which focuses on rewiring limbic system pathways involved with chronic illness. DNRS provides evidence that brain rewiring can reduce illness. Researchers found that participants who used the DNRS system saw significant improvements in their physical and emotional health. The system was proven helpful in cases of fibromyalgia, anxiety, and depression, among others. Manifestation may seem like just another trend, but, according to this evidence, it is a science-backed way to improve your livelihood. I know I’m gonna be a lot more cautious about where I’m putting my attention and what I’m thinking from now on.

