The Beginner’s Guide to Moon Circles
Moon circles are an ancient ritual performed as a way to connect, share and recharge with our closest gal pals. The next full moon is this Saturday, February 27 (at 3:17am EST to be exact) but you can harness the energy of the moon, at its peak during the new and full moons, three days before or after it passes through the phase. New moons (when the sun and moon are aligned) and full moons (when the sun, earth and moon form a line) signal a time when our intuition is heightened and are a good time to mark your calendars for setting intentions, clearing negative energy and resetting. Whether or not you believe in the moon's energy, this is a great way to bond with other women, challenge your fears and take the time to focus on what you want most in life. Ready to try it? Here's how.
Gather your coven. Host a Zoom circle or invite your girl pod over for a night of meditating and manifesting your goals. Or bring together women you know and love as a really cool way to bring them together for an intimate get-to-know-you session.
Set the scene. Find a comfy spot at home or in front of your Zoom chat, around the coffee table with comfy cushions, for example. Create a small alter in front of you: candles, crystals, flowers, incense, feathers, palo santo, motivational books, whatever feels right to you. You can serve/drink tea or wine too.
Meditate. Take the time to clear your mind and release any anxious or negative energy. You can all choose to hold hands while you do this. Focus on your breath while you come to a relaxed state. You can even try a guided meditation from an app like Calm or Headspace.
Set intentions. In your journal or on a piece of paper, draw a circle to represent the moon. Inside write down all of your intentions. Write in the present tense as if it has already happened and visualize the feeling of reaching that goal. On a separate piece of paper, write the things in your life that you want to let go (self-doubt, stress, a relationship, a job). Be as specific as you can. Y
Here are some ice breakers:
- What did you learn about yourself in the last year?
- What do you want to let go?
- What do you want to focus more on this year?
- What activities can you start doing today to get closer to what you want?
Say it aloud. Head outside to feel the energy of the moon and take turns announcing your intentions. Use "I AM" statements vs. "I WANT." (I am worthy, I am healthy, I am happy). For the things you want to let go, crumble or tear that separate piece of paper to signify letting go.
Group hug! Hug (or virtually hug) your girl gang and express gratitude for your life and for them. Closing out the ceremony with thankfulness will set you on the right path for positive thinking and manifesting your desires. Happy full moon!
Photos by Shashi Ch and Noelle Australia for Unsplash
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.