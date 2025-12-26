21 Powerful Affirmations To Manifest Your Best Year Yet In 2026

People put so much pressure on themselves during the holiday season, a spiral that starts right after Halloween.

During the Thanksgiving lead-up, families around the country plunge into planning mode: trying to coordinate with relatives and put together the “perfect” celebration. Then, there’s no time to rest once Turkey Day passes, because we immediately become entrenched in Christmas decorating, shopping, and, again, even more planning.

And now that Christmas has come and gone, yet another daunting milestone is on the horizon: New Year’s Eve. It’s just overwhelming for different, more personal reasons.

Every single year, my social media feed is flooded with people touting their New Year’s resolutions, sharing how they’re going to completely change their lives over the next 12 months. But honestly? I think making such grand declarations is only more stressful (and unrealistic).

After all, when you wake up on January 1, it will be just another day, and we’ll all be the same people at heart. So, trying to suddenly meet such lofty expectations that we set for ourselves is often a recipe for apathy or even loathing on our own behalf.

That’s why, instead of entering 2026 with the mindset of reinventing your whole life, I suggest you start with some gentler, well-intentioned words. Because sometimes, the most powerful shifts begin quietly and simply, with the phrases we choose to repeat to ourselves (and really believe).

Whether you want to practice more self-love, reap career success, or merely show greater gratitude in 2026, here are the affirmations that’ll help you start January feeling grounded, hopeful, and open to what’s ahead.

Scroll to see all the affirmations we're repeating for a better 2026...

Brit + Co Affirmations if you want more joy… Contrary to popular belief, happiness isn’t something you have to chase or create; it’s just something you notice and allow yourself to recognize in your day-to-day. Give yourself permission to look at your life, acknowledge the joy that already exists, and revel in it. Repeat these affirmations: I allow myself to release stress and experience satisfaction in everything I do.

Only I am in control of my happiness, not outside factors or other people.

I am worthy of feeling at peace and deserve to enjoy myself without guilt.

Brit + Co Affirmations if you’re learning to go with the flow… Type A people (like me) know how hard it can be to let go of the reins. No matter how hard we try to control, though, we must remember that everything doesn’t need to be figured out right now. And in reality, trusting the process and “going with the flow” lets life meet you halfway and deliver beautiful spontaneity that even we couldn’t plan. Repeat these affirmations: In moments of uncertainty, I choose to remain calm and welcoming of the unknown.

I trust the timing of my life and my ability to roll with the punches.

The unexpected only makes life more exciting.

Brit + Co Affirmations if you’re ready to practice self-love… Self-love is not selfish or even aspirational, despite what society might lead you to believe. It’s simply a foundational right we should all afford ourselves. And this year, you deserve to treat yourself with the same compassion, patience, and care you show others each day. Repeat these affirmations: I accept myself unconditionally and give myself the grace to grow.

I’m strong, independent, and can handle any situation life throws at me.

My existence is a blessing, and I am worthy of kindness.

Brit + Co Affirmations if you wish to feel more grateful… It’s easy to look at your life and immediately pinpoint everything that’s wrong. However, gratitude helps us shift our focus from what’s “missing” to what’s already there. This year, allow appreciation to keep you grounded in the moment. Repeat these affirmations: There’s something to be thankful for every single day.

I view problems as opportunities to challenge myself and evolve.

I’m grateful for the obstacles that have shaped me into who I am.

Brit + Co Affirmations if you’re stepping into confidence… It’d be nice if we could wake up one morning and magically feel confident in our own skin, but life just doesn’t work that way. Rather, confidence grows when we trust ourselves and feel resolute in our habits, actions, and their intention. Repeat these affirmations: I have faith in my instincts and believe in my abilities.

I adore the person I’m becoming and deserve to feel seen.

I’m letting go of the need for outside validation and have complete trust in my own path.

Brit + Co Affirmations if you’re ringing in career success… You’re allowed to crave growth and success in your career. But it doesn’t have to come at the cost of your own well-being. As we head into 2026, remember to balance your ambition with appreciation for what you already bring to the table. Repeat these affirmations: My work is valuable and impactful.

I welcome opportunities that align with my goals and know I’m capable of tackling new challenges.

I’m not just prepared for change; I celebrate it.