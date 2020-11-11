Max Lugavere Teaches Brit How to Optimize Your Brain With Food
Max Lugavere is a brain health researcher, the New York Times Bestselling author of "Genius Foods" and "The Genius Life", and a top podcaster. This week, Max joins Brit and Anj to teach all about brain health and the foods you can add to your diet to help optimize your brain. Listen in to learn how you can be happier, more productive, and why it might actually be in your power to protect your brain's future health.
