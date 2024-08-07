Romantic Drama 'Into The Deep Blue' Is For 'Queen Charlotte' & 'Maxton Hall' Fans
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The rom-com drought is finally over! Not only did Glen Powell & Daisy Edgar-Jones' Twisters become the unexpected romantic hit of the summer, but we also learned Emily Bader & Tom Blyth will lead thePeople We Meet On Vacation movie AND we got a first look at Halle Berry & Mark Wahlberg's spy romance The Union.
But the cherry on top is that India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte) and Damian Hardung (Maxton Hall) will lead a brand new coming-of-age romance that's as heartfelt as it is heartbreaking. Hollywood is giving us all the romantic movies right now, and TBH, I have never been happier.
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Into The Deep Blue is a look at relationships, and how we can find strength despite deep losses and darkness. That's a lesson that has been more important than ever over the last few years, and I'm sure this movie is going to be another reminder of how precious and beautiful every single moment is. Here's everything you need to know about Into The Deep Blue.
Into The Deep Blue Plot
Nick (Damian Hardung) and Fiona (India Amarteifio) become best friends after meeting in group therapy. They've both experienced loss and are struggling to recover. According to a plot synopsis, “When a weekend trip brings their deepening feelings to the surface, they might sooner cut each other off than face them." That sounds like a relatable dilemma if I've ever heard one.
The script, from Jennifer Archer, won the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Nicholl Fellowship in 2022. Jonathan Wright will direct, while Shot of Tea's Aletha Shepherd and Jennifer Presser will produce.
“This film is such an amazing story of grief, friendship, and growth, and I couldn’t be more excited to be working with this amazing group of talent," Presser says (via The Hollywood Reporter). "We are thrilled to have India and Damian bring these complex characters to life. Their raw talent is something to behold and will elevate this film to the next level.”
Into The Deep Blue Cast
Gerald Matzka/Getty Images/Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix
Into The Deep Blue stars India Amarteifio from Queen Charlotte opposite Damian Hardung from Maxton Hall. Sabrina Carpenter was originally going to star, but according to Deadline, she's no longer attached to the movie. Check back here for more of the official cast of Into The Deep Blue!
Into The Deep Blue Release Date
We don't have an official release date for this movie yet, but considering they just announced the Into The Deep Blue cast, my guess is we'll see the movie sometime near the end of 2025. We'll keep you updated!
Keep up with all the latest pop culture and movie news on Brit + Co's TikTok!
Lead images via Gerald Matzka/Getty Images/Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!