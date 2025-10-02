Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Here's everything you need to know.

'Maxton Hall' Season 2 Trailer: A Heartbroken Ruby & James Try To Mend Their Relationship

maxton hall season 2 trailer
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Oct 02, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

There's something about opposites attracting — and secret relationships — that never fail to entertain. Whether it's our enduring hope that even the most unexpected connections await us, or it's just the Normal People of it all, TV shows like Maxton Hall continue to enchant viewers. Well, if the end of season 1 left you NEEDING more, don't worry: Maxton Hall season 2 is on its way!

Here's everything we know about Maxton Hall season 2, coming to Prime Video this November.

Is Maxton Hall season 2 coming?

Yes, we're getting a season 2 of Maxton Hall! According to a Prime Video press release, the new installment will adapt Mona Kasten's 2018 book Save You (the second novel in the Maxton Hall book series), and will show how James' family tragedy affects both his own life and his relationship with Ruby. And the trailer really packs on the drama, emotion, and heartbreak. This is going to be one season of television you won't soon forget.

Season 1 follows Maxton Hall scholarship student Ruby, who, after learning about a secret between student Lydia Beaufort and a professor, refuses to be bought off by Lydia's brother James. And it doesn't take long for James and Ruby to form a connection of their own.

Where can I watch Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2?

season 2 of maxton hall

Prime Video

Maxton Hall season 2 is coming to Prime Video on November 7, 2025.

How many episodes does Maxton Hall season 2 have?

Maxton Hall season 2 prime video

Prime Video

We don't have an official episode count yet, but considering season 1 had 6 episodes, it's safe to assume season 2 will also have under 10.

Who's in the cast of Maxton Hall?

maxton hall cast

Prime Video

Maxton Hall season 2 stars:

  • Damian Hardung as James Beaufort
  • Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell
  • Dagny Dewath
  • Proschat Madani
  • Anna Lucia Gustmann
  • Basil Eidenbenz
  • Laura de Boer
  • Kiro Ebra
  • Gina Henkel

Where did they film Maxton Hall?

maxton hall filming locations

Prime Video

Maxton Hall filmed season 2 during the summer of 2024 across Berlin and London.

Will there be a season 3 of Maxton Hall?

maxton hall season 3

Prime Video

Yes, Maxton Hall season 3 is coming to Prime Video soon! Pre-production was announced in June 2025, and I can't wait to see where the story takes us.

Are you excited for Maxton Hall season 2? Let us know what you want to see from the new installment in the comments, and follow us on TikTok for more pop culture news!

This post has been updated.

pop cultureentertainmenttv

The Latest

Off Campus Prime Video
TV

BookTok Alert! Don’t Miss The First Look At Prime Video’s ‘Off Campus’ Hockey Romance

jk rowling controversy
Celebrity News

J.K. Rowling Just Called Emma Watson "Ignorant." Here's What Happened.

taylor swift jimmy fallon tonight show
Celebrity News

So, Taylor Swift Might Surprise Us On 'SNL' This Weekend

Christopher Briney Hidden Harbor Quinn
Entertainment

Conrad Fisher Girlies! Chris Briney's Spicy 'Hidden Harbor' On Quinn Is For You

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit