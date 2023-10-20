Can't Keep Up With Your Workout Goals? Knowing Your MBTI Types Can Help
We all know that exercise is good for you. But knowing that doing something is good for you doesn't mean that we always go ahead and actually...do it. Your physique, your fitness level, the other demands on your time — all sorts of things will affect how often you go to the gym and what you do once you’re there.
Good fitness trainers know that we are all different, so they'll try to devise workouts that will motivate and help us to meet our fitness goals. But one factor that is often forgotten, and that can have a major impact, is our personality. Research by The Myers-Briggs Company shows that our MBTI personality type preferences affect how we like to exercise and who (if anyone) we like to exercise with. Here’s how knowing where you fit on each of the four dimensions of the MBTI assessment can help you reach your workout goals.
How Do Extraverts And Introverts Workout Differently?
If you're someone who focuses on the outside world, gets energized by interacting with people and your environment, and likes to talk things through, then you likely have personality preferences for Extraversion. On the other hand, if you tend to focus on your inner world of thoughts and feelings, get energized by contemplation and spending time by yourself, and like to think things through before talking, then you likely have personality preferences for Introversion. Of course, you probably show both Extraversion and Introversion at different times, but one of these will be your natural and preferred way of being – your personality preference.
Our research shows that Extraverts would rather exercise at a gym than at home, and they prefer to exercise with others (ideally, people they can build a relationships with) rather than alone. Most Extraverts like to share the results of their workouts and talk about this with friends. So, if you have Extraversion preferences, lean into these behaviors to keep yourself motivated:
- Go to the gym, and do so at a time when there will be other people around. If you have the opportunity, try out a few different times or locations to see which is the most sociable and has the most buzz.
- Join classes, get there in time to chat, and introduce yourself to the instructor (and others).
- Get a gym buddy.
- If you have a smartwatch or fitness tracker, go online and share your results.
- If you have exercise equipment at home, don’t cancel your regular gym membership; solitary exercise probably isn’t for you.
Introverts in general are 50/50 as to whether they would prefer exercising at home or in a gym, but wherever they are, they mostly prefer to exercise alone. They're less likely to attend classes, and they generally prefer smaller classes if they do join. They're also less interested in sharing their results with others. So, if you think Introversion is your preference, here are some tips:
- Don’t feel you have to join classes, or compare your results to others — a solitary workout, or competing against yourself might suit you best.
- If you do take part in a class, maybe get there just before it starts, to avoid the small talk. And of course, you don’t necessarily need to attend a fitness center.
- If you have the space and budget, how about a home gym? If not, solitary running, walking, and cycling are great ways to keep fit. Plus, there are lots of online services that let you stream fitness classes at home...just be considerate of the folks downstairs if you live in an apartment. 😉
Sensing Vs. Intuition In The Gym
This aspect of personality is all about how you take in information. If you prefer and trust information that is realistic, practical, detailed and based on the evidence of your senses, then you have a Sensing preference. If you prefer the bigger picture, are more interested in connections and possibilities than factual detail, and are excited by new ideas, then you have an Intuition preference.
Most of us like a little variety in our lives, and both people with a Sensing preference and those with an Intuition preference like to vary their route when walking, running or cycling. However, most Intuition folks really, really dislike taking the same route every time. So, if Intuition is your preference, make sure that you don’t take the same route every day, or else you may get bored and give up. Go for a run on a day when you have plenty of time and see where random choices take you. The same applies if you are going to the gym or exercising at home — make sure that you keep interested and motivated by varying your routine and trying something new every now and then. Maybe try tossing a coin or throwing dice to decide what you're going to do today.
How Do Thinking And Feeling Traits Show Up During Workouts?
Thinking-Feeling concerns how you make decisions and come to conclusions. If you prefer to make decisions on the basis of objective logic, using impersonal criteria, and have a focus on tasks, then you have a Thinking preference. Alternatively, if you want to make decisions according to your values, and on how people will be affected by the decision, with a focus on relationships, you have a Feeling preference.
If you have a Thinking preference, then choose a fitness instructor based on their qualifications and experience. Look logically at the pros and cons of different gyms and different exercises to check that they will give the results you want. Many Thinkers have a competitive streak, so don’t be afraid to set stretching but achievable targets – either against yourself or against other people. And if you also have an Introversion preference, look for somewhere where you aren’t compelled to make too many friends (acquaintances are fine, but mostly you likely just want to get on with your workout).
If you have a Feeling preference, it’s important that you get on with and connect with your fitness instructor. So don’t be afraid to work with a few different people (they won’t be offended) until you find the right one. It will also help if your fitness activities fit with your values — maybe join a not-for-profit gym or sign up for charity events. If you also have an Extraversion preference, look for somewhere that’s friendly and welcoming; gyms where everyone is just pumping iron and ignoring you while they do their routine will likely be demotivating.
Judging Vs. Perceiving When Working Out
How do you organize your life? What lifestyle do you prefer? If you are someone who prefers things organized, likes routines and structures, and who naturally plans their activities, you have a Judging preference. If instead you prefer to keep your options open and to be more flexible and spontaneous, you have a Perceiving preference.
It’s probably no surprise to find out that folks with a Judging preference like to go to the gym at the same time and have a standard routine, but if you have a Perceiving preference, you can find this constraining. The key is to vary things a little, and if you miss a session, don’t abandon the gym — you can go back tomorrow!
The Benefits of Exercise
In another research project, some of my colleagues at The Myers-Briggs Company found that exercise improved the well-being of everyone, but that it was especially effective for some MBTI personality types. So, dust off those running shoes, get that gym kit out of the closet and do a workout that works for you.
