Start Moving With Our Gym-Worthy Workout Playlist
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Give your fitness journey an energy boost with our workout playlist! This 27-track collection is intended to bring out your inner workout warrior and take your routine to the next level. Working out just isn't the same without some pumped-up music, so pop on those headphones and let's get to work.
"10%" – KAYTRANADA ft. Kali Uchis
This groovy, glimmering track follows an up-tempo beat that's perfect for jogging (or strutting) along to. Kali Uchis' hypnotic vocals will put you in a straight-up trance, helping you dig deeper into your workout.
"Liquor Store" – Remi Wolf
Remi Wolf's eclectic, fun-loving style of music making coincides with the energy you'll need to break a sweat. "Liquor Store" is one of her top songs that's supported by a driving beat and wacky lyrics.
"Countin' Up" – Rico Nasty
Rico Nasty *always* does it big, and her song "Countin' Up" is a must-add for any workout playlist. The instrumentals truly emit that 'get down to business' attitude, empowering your each and every move.
"One, Two Step" – Ciara ft. Missy Elliott
This jazzy phizzle productshizzle is a total throwback. There's just something about that beat that gets us going!
"End of the Road" – Noga Erez
The drums behind Noga Erez's "End of the Road" supply the ideal tempo for treadmill struts or hot girl walks.
"Linda" – Tokischa ft. ROSALÍA
Get pumped up with some Latin genre flair with this pick from Tokischa and ROSALÍA – it makes for the ultimate workout soundtrack and keeps the active energy flowing!
"Lemon" – N.E.R.D. ft. Rihanna + Pharrell Williams
This boucy beat behind this number will empower you to work towards your fitness goals – whether you're lifting weights or practicing pilates.
"Dance The Night" – Dua Lipa
Infuse your workout playlist with a bit of disco! Dua Lipa's contribution to the Barbie movie soundtrack is the prime pick for a little energy boost.
"VIRGO'S GROOVE" – Beyoncé
This song has the same disco-y qualities. The BPM coincides perfectly with the pace of your treadmill walk.
"XS" – Rina Sawayama
Because everyone needs a taste of pop music for a workout playlist! "XS" by Rina Sawayama will make you feel like a real superstar.
Listen To Our Full Workout Playlist On Spotify
This workout playlist is jam-packed (get it?) with tons of movement-motivating bops. From upbeat house music to female-led hip-hop tracks, you're going to feel boosted no matter what workout you're into.
