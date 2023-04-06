Avoid Expensive Classes With These 3 At-Home Pilates Hacks
Pilates is basically the official new sport of the clean girls – those who show up in a perfectly slicked back ponytail and fruit-infused water in-hand. Sometimes it’s easy to think “that’ll never be me” – and breaking news, it doesn’t have to be. Working out doesn't have to look aesthetic. You don’t always need a reformer or a matching set to feel the burn and reap the benefits of the exercises. You can still get some good movement in right at home using these 3 pilates hacks. Do a quick little stretch, and let’s dive in!
1. Use a resistance band in place of a reformer.
@ruthpilatesstudio One of my all time favs. You can even ise a oair of leggings instead! Have fun 🥳 #selfcare#pilateslovers#pilatesathome♬ Boy's a liar Pt. 2 - PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
Resistance bands are great for all types of training, but they come in super handy when it comes to at-home pilates. This tool exerts force against your body’s movements, just like a reformer would, and you can practice a lot of the same techniques with just a mat and a band. If you have a resistance band lying around the house, give this easy workout hack a try!
2. Follow online bodyweight pilates workouts.
All it takes is a quick TikTok or YouTube search to land on endless at-home pilates workouts that are easy to follow along with! Bodyweight pilates calls for nothing more than your body and a yoga mat, so this hack definitely doesn’t break the bank. You can narrow your search by skill level, or even the areas you want to target through exercise.
3. Use a foam roller in place of a reformer.
@amandablauerpilates New “reformer” roller class drops Monday. Link in bio to see why at home pilates wins. #pilatesreformer#pilatesmat#foamrollerpilates♬ oh hi Unholy - Loveless
Using a foam roller for mat workouts won’t take up much space at all, making this another wonderful option for at-home pilates. Investing in an at-home reformer could mean you shell out hundreds of dollars. Turns out, you can use a foam roller to emulate certain movements that can also be done on a reformer – for a fraction of the price.
Header photo by Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS