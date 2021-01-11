6 Personality Tests to Understand What Makes You Tick
Are you people-pleasing or confrontational? Driven by success or helping others? Personality tests can help you get a better sense of your strengths, your weaknesses, your true character and apply them to everything from work to relationships, for what ultimately could be greater success in all. Understanding what drives you can help you choose a career that better suits you, help you be more productive in the day and help you realize your full potential. It can also help others understand your quirks, from managers to partners to family and friends. Here are five personality tests to try out to get to know you, better.
Myers-Briggs
The Crafter, the Protector, The Mediator, The Architect — the 16 personality types defined in the The Myers-Briggs Personality Type Indicator are supposed to help you understand your likes, dislikes, strengths, weaknesses, career preferences, and how well you play with others. The questionnaire was developed by two women, Isabel Myers and her mother Katherine Briggs, based on their work with Carl Jung's theory of personality types. The test offers up four categories: introversion or extraversion, sensing or intuition, thinking or feeling, judging or perceiving to assess your personality; you take one letter from each category to get a four-letter test result, like "INFJ" or "ENFP" to understand why you gravitate toward certain decisions and behaviors.
Enneagram
The nine Enneagram personality types (The Helper, The Achiever, The Loyalist, The Challenger...) are based on one core belief we each have about how the world works. This belief is what motivates us subconsciously in everything we do. Understanding your Enneagram type and how it shapes your perceptions can help you approach situations with more awareness and understand why you behave the way you do IRL, including how you react and adapt to stressful situations.
DISC
DISC (Dominance, Influence, Compliance, Steadiness) helps you understand more about how you behave at work: how you communicate best, your role in group work, and knowing more about yourself so you can be more successful in the workplace. As an intro, answer these 12 short questions (takes about 10 mins) to get a sense of your work personality.
Birth Charts
Your birth, or natal, chart acts like a blueprint for who you are based on the planetary coordinates of the exact time and place of your birth. To get a reading, you just plug in the location, date, and time of your birth (time to call mom!). The chart looks like a wheel divided into 12 sections, each named after a zodiac sign. Astrologers interpret this map and provide you with insights into your strengths, challenges, and character based on the archetypes of those signs.
Relationship Attachment Style
From day one we start to develop an attachment style to our parents or primary caregivers that stays with us for a lifetime. This attachment style, whether Secure, Anxious-Ambivalent, Dismissive-Avoidant, Fearful-Avoidant, Dependent, and Codependent, affects our emotional development and determines how healthy our relationships are. Understanding your attachment style can reveal a lot about how you tick in relationships, especially in response to your partner's attachment style.
True Color Personality
Are you Orange, Blue, Green or Gold? Each color in this test represents a primary personality type, while all four lay the foundation for understanding how people, whether employees or family members, collaborate and interact. This 25-page report shares your behavior tendencies and also provides lessons in how you can better communicate with other color personality types.
Have you taken a personality test? What's your take? Share with us @BritandCo!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.