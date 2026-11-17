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We're swooning!

Studio McGee Just Dropped A New Holiday Collection That's So Cozy & Nostalgic

McGee & Co.

By Theresa GonzalezNov 17, 2026

Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.

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Okay, Studio McGee just dropped its holiday collection, and we’re already rearranging our mantels. Shea McGee and her team are total pros at blending timeless pieces with just the right amount of what’s trending. Their classic-meets-modern look always feels fresh, and never dated, so of course their new holiday collection is stunning and swoon-worthy. This season’s lineup is all about cozy, nostalgic vibes that make any room feel instantly inviting (hot cocoa not included, but highly recommended). Consider our holiday wish list officially updated!

Deck the halls with the new Studio McGee Holiday collection!

McGee & Co.

Perfect for everyday meals and festive gatherings, these stoneware plates are inspired by heirloom holiday dinnerware and feature a delicate red berry motif that's so merry and bright.

McGee & Co.

How darling is this ornament? Evoking the classic carols of the season, this charming, nostalgic accent in a warm brass makes a sweet gift too in velvet ribbon.

McGee & Co.

This cheerful, festive garland combines layered greenery, rich berries, citrus slices, and silvery eucalyptus to bring a fresh, seasonal feel to mantels, stairways, and tabletops.

McGee & Co.

Welcome guests with this cross-stitch-style doormat handwoven in a rich red hue with a checkerboard border; it instantly sets a cozy tone at your entryway.

McGee & Co.

I'm in love with this Tinsley red-and-white floral pattern for the holidays and beyond.

McGee & Co.

Not sure what to do with the slew of holiday cards coming your way just after Thanksgiving? Crafted from stamped brass with a delicate beaded border, this decorative and functional holder can sit on a console or mount to the wall to display all your holiday cards.

McGee & Co.

Hand-painted on ceramic stoneware in soft blue and cream with delicate script lettering, this personalized ornament makes a thoughtful gift or a custom finishing touch for the tree.

McGee & Co.

Woven from a textured linen-cotton blend with a relaxed drape, this duvet cover highlights a rich red botanical motif on a soft white ground, finished with a button closure and a two-inch flange.

McGee & Co.

Reimagining vintage transferware in chip-resistant new bone china, these bowls feature a detailed green border and a decorated Christmas tree for a light, durable, and heirloom-inspired table setting.

McGee & Co.

Hand-poured in the USA using biodegradable soy wax, this woodsy candle blends aromatic sage, fresh pine, and warm cedar, offering a 60-to-70-hour burn in a recyclable glass vessel with a signature matchbox.

Be sure to sign up for our weekly email newsletter for more home decor inspiration!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

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