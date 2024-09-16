12 Home Decor Ideas I’m Stealing From Studio McGee’s New Lake Tahoe Renovation
Shea and Syd McGee are celebrating an anniversary this week – that is, 10 years of turning their small passion project into the $100 million empire that is Studio McGee. The couple are known for bridging the gap between high-end luxury and accessible design by sharing trade secrets and engaging with followers on what is now their hugely popular Instagram account. Along the way, they've taught us how to create beautiful spaces, democratized design with affordable home goods at Target, and soon will release Shea's third book — a cookbook based on her Around the Table series — in fall 2025.
But first, here's their new project for a family in Lake Tahoe, CA, proving just how modern, approachable, and timeless their style is. Inspired always by their clean lines, neutral color palettes, and layered textures, here are 12 home decor ideas I'm stealing for future design inspiration!
Built-In Locker Storage
Studio McGee
How cute are these? Given the home will be used primarily for winter sports around the Lake Tahoe area, these built-in lockers are genius as well as fun and functional for a kids room. I love them for toys, ski and sporting equipment, even clothing and shoes since kids' closets are always a bit of a mess (at least in my home!).
Plaid Wallpaper
Studio McGee
I'm totally digging this plaid wallpaper for a classic twist in a neutral hue. It can be used anywhere from kids rooms to guest rooms to pantries and laundry rooms. Try their Rigby Plaid Print Wallpaper or Woven Buffalo Check Wallpaper for any of the above! You can also shop the artwork, like the Studio McGee No Wake Zone print and antique snowshoes on Etsy.
Reading Nook
Studio McGee
I'm a big fan of creating cozy tech-free zones in my home. Love this built-in reading nook with deep seating, built-in storage, and leather sconces. For a similar look, try Studio McGee's Hendrick Articulating Sconce or these budget-friendly Scandinavian sconces.
In-Bed Built-In Shelves
Studio McGee
The thought of playing and nesting in these custom built-in bunk beds après-ski is pretty dreamy, but my budget had to settle on the IKEA SMÅSTAD Loft Bed for my kiddo. Still, the built-in shelves for books and all my daughter's tiny trinkets is a sweet idea, with wall sconce to boot!
Bed Dressing
Studio McGee
Studio McGee bedroom designs are a masterclass in how to make a bed. They frequently use soft, muted tones like whites, creams, grays, and earthy neutrals, creating a calming, serene atmosphere. Pops of color are added through accents like pillows, rugs, or artwork. Here, they layer pillows, shams, throw pillows with a quilt, duvet, and a throw blanket for a flawless look. The hard part? Not wanting to jump in and stay all day long.
Vintage Style Rugs
Studio McGee
Classic pieces, like vintage-style rugs, are paired with contemporary furniture or lighting to create a well-balanced look. The vintage style rug here really stands out and anchors all the loveliness above. Try the Studio McGee Benito Neutral Rug or the Threshold x Studio McGee Tufted Persian Style Mushroom Rug in Beige for a similar look.
Wood Paneled Bathroom Wall
Studio McGee
Adding a pop of color and architectural detail, this wood paneling in an earthy green color levels up this bathroom decor. Love the small vintage painting too!
Floor-To-Ceiling Tile
Studio McGee
Subway tile is always classic and looks stunning here from floor to ceiling in the guest bath. Is tile the new wallpaper? IDK.
A Tub Moment
Studio McGee
From perfectly styled shelves to well-curated décor, every detail is carefully considered to create an inviting space. This picture-perfect moment is brought to you by a standalone bath, chandelier above, vintage rug below, and a room with view. Add a stool for a candle, flowers, wine(?), and you're in bath time business.
The Laundry Bench
Studio McGee
Not only do they have a laundry/reading chair, but a bench with tufted cushion to store all your one-day-worn clothes. Or just sit and ponder the day's capsule. Lovely!
Nightstand Decor
Studio McGee
Shea's pillow styling is perfectly complemented by two perfectly curated nightstands, each with a thoughtful selection of books, candle, fresh flowers, and a personal memento.
Brass Faucets
Studio McGee
Their room's often prioritize organic materials, like wooden furniture, stone accents, and greenery, to bring warmth and a sense of nature indoors. In this room, the brass faucets add a touch of sophistication, elevating the neutral decor with a modern edge. What room is your favorite?
