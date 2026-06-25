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3 Perfect Paint Colors That Define The Studio McGee Aesthetic

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Studio McGee
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezJun 25, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

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If you’ve been binge-watching Shea McGee’s Oxford Road Project series on YouTube, you know exactly why we’re obsessed: It is a masterclass in turning a "new build" into a place that feels like a forever home. It shows that the secret to achieving that signature Studio McGee aesthetic isn’t just in the gorgeous furniture and cozy textiles, but it’s in the palette too. Shea’s approach to color is all about creating a "layered backdrop" that is warm, tailored, and timeless. If you want to replicate that specific brand of California-cool sophistication in your own space, start with these three essential tones from the Oxford Road project, the subject of her new series.

Scroll for Shea's favorite paint colors from the Oxford Road project.

Watch The First Episode of Oxford Road!

Catch new episodes of the Studio McGee renovation series every Wednesday all summer long! At just about 15 minutes each, they're the perfect bite-sized dose of home decor inspiration. Watch the Series here

The 'Soft Neutral' Warm White

white paint

Studio McGee

Shea's Pick: Creamy White by Benjamin Moore

Shea masterfully mixes finishes to ensure white walls never feel cold or stark. Whether it’s creamy white trim, custom-colored plaster in the kitchen, or the strategic use of Farrow & Ball's Old White on ceiling beams, the goal is to create a soft, inviting space that feels like a warm hug.

The Grounded Classic Blue

blue paint

Studio McGee

Shea's Pick: Kentucky Haze by Benjamin Moore

In Shea's homes, blue appears in unexpected places, from the laundry room cabinetry to the Officine Gullo range in the kitchen. These moments of color catch the eye without distracting from the flow. It’s that perfect balance of "classic" and "unexpected" that makes a room feel truly custom.

Deep Greens

Elegant home office with wooden desk, bookshelves, and a large leafy plant by the window.

Studio McGee

Shea's Pick: Andiron by Sherwin-Williams

In the office, a rich green brings instant depth and drama to the paneling and custom plaster walls. Inspired by Sherwin-Williams' Andiron, this hue’s moody green, brown, and black undertones create a refined backdrop that adds so much character. Together, these three paint colors are the perfect mix of classic charm and modern sophistication.

What do you think about these colors? Subscribe to our newsletter for more home decor ideas!

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