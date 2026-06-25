3 Perfect Paint Colors That Define The Studio McGee Aesthetic

If you’ve been binge-watching Shea McGee’s Oxford Road Project series on YouTube, you know exactly why we’re obsessed: It is a masterclass in turning a "new build" into a place that feels like a forever home. It shows that the secret to achieving that signature Studio McGee aesthetic isn’t just in the gorgeous furniture and cozy textiles, but it’s in the palette too. Shea’s approach to color is all about creating a "layered backdrop" that is warm, tailored, and timeless. If you want to replicate that specific brand of California-cool sophistication in your own space, start with these three essential tones from the Oxford Road project, the subject of her new series.

Scroll for Shea's favorite paint colors from the Oxford Road project.

Watch The First Episode of Oxford Road! Catch new episodes of the Studio McGee renovation series every Wednesday all summer long! At just about 15 minutes each, they're the perfect bite-sized dose of home decor inspiration. Watch the Series here

The 'Soft Neutral' Warm White Studio McGee Shea's Pick: Creamy White by Benjamin Moore Shea masterfully mixes finishes to ensure white walls never feel cold or stark. Whether it’s creamy white trim, custom-colored plaster in the kitchen, or the strategic use of Farrow & Ball's Old White on ceiling beams, the goal is to create a soft, inviting space that feels like a warm hug.

The Grounded Classic Blue Studio McGee Shea's Pick: Kentucky Haze by Benjamin Moore In Shea's homes, blue appears in unexpected places, from the laundry room cabinetry to the Officine Gullo range in the kitchen. These moments of color catch the eye without distracting from the flow. It’s that perfect balance of "classic" and "unexpected" that makes a room feel truly custom.

Deep Greens Studio McGee Shea's Pick: Andiron by Sherwin-Williams In the office, a rich green brings instant depth and drama to the paneling and custom plaster walls. Inspired by Sherwin-Williams' Andiron, this hue’s moody green, brown, and black undertones create a refined backdrop that adds so much character. Together, these three paint colors are the perfect mix of classic charm and modern sophistication.

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