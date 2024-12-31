6 Home Decor Trends That Will Be Huge In 2025 (Thanks To Studio McGee)
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
Studio McGee has spent the last decade inspiring us with a blend of accessible and elevated designs, creating beautiful and totally livable spaces. In her 2025 Home Decor Trends report, Shea McGee emphasizes that home decor trends evolve gradually over time, and I couldn’t agree more. Unlike the fast-paced world of fashion, where trends shift every season, these design moves develop organically over time, and that's good for your wallet and taking your time to create a space you love. Get inspired to refresh your home in 2025 with a few new accents, from embellishments like fringe to maybe a little western or seaside art.
Here are Studio McGee's 2025 Home Decor Trend Predictions, with a few surprises!
Photo: Shade Degges | Design: Studio Mountain
Romantic Silhouettes
Take Romantic Silhouettes, for example. This is a trend we've seen steadily gain traction over the past few years. Think curvy furniture, delicate floral prints, and soft blush hues — when curated thoughtfully, these elements can become timeless staples in your home.
Watch Shea's take on designing your home for 2025!
Photo: Michael P.H. Clifford | Design: A1000XBetter
Western Cowboy
This is a design trend that totally surprised me, but I'm so happy to see it in the mix. Elements like leather furniture, rustic accessories, equestrian art, even wood walls, shown in this office designed by A1000XBetter, are making an impact in 2025 and beyond. But Shea notes that you can take this trend literally or just be inspired by the look. You can also mix it with other styles to personalize it for you. Add romantic pillows or ruffled tablecloths like McGee & Co. x Loeffler Randall Gardenia Ruffle Border Tablecloth – things you love that make it yours vs. based solely on one trend.
Gavin Carter| Design: House of Rolison
Saturated Colors
Shea predicts that rich hues like deep browns, oxblood red, and earthy greens will continue to dominate home decor colors going into 2025. House of Rolison's bathroom brown is an excellent example of this beautiful trend.
Photo: Cari Field | Design: Stewart-Schafer
Pattern Drenching
Embracing a single pattern and drenching an entire room in it — from walls to pillows, headboards, and curtains — is a surprise trend for 2025. This maximalist approach, which has been quietly gaining traction, draws inspiration from Arts and Crafts designers like William Morris and has been in and out of vogue since the Victorian era.
McGee & Co.
Embellishments
This is a trend you can easily DIY to add an extra layer of charm to your decor. Think playful details like fringe accents —beautifully shown in McGee & Co.'s Philippa Settee — along with tassels, pleats, ruffles, and rope. It’s all about embracing texture and whimsy, so have fun with it!
McGee & Co.
Seaside Inspiration
Coastal decor has long been an influence in design and you can be inspired by it in many forms, from shell accents to beach-inspired artwork like McGee & Co.'s Distant Coastline art to textured seagrass baskets and jute rugs. Even the soothing hues of the sea — think soft blues, sandy neutrals, and gentle greens — can inspire your 2025 spaces.
