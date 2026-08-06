Whether you're diving into a gripping new thriller, spending a rainy afternoon testing a new baking recipe, or settling in for an all-night movie marathon, your space should feel just as inviting as the season. Enter Target's Hearth & Hand x Magnolia collection, which just dropped its new fall line — and our carts are already brimming. From cozy plaid blankets and reading lamps to whimsical Brass Mushroom Bookends and lovely Scalloped Glass Salted Honey Jar Candles, plus plenty of tableware to prep for the fall holidays, this drop is the perfect haul for the coziest season of the year.

Get these gems before they're gone! Bestsellers we love below:

Target Green Ceramic Table Lamp with Pleated Shade This charming ceramic lamp would make the perfect reading nook. It has soft scalloped details and a rich fall green color, and sets the perfect glow for evenings with your favorite book.

Target Scalloped Glass Salted Honey Jar Candle Fall is candle season! This chestnut-scented candle features an earthy-hued ribbed glass jar and will burn for about 25 hours through long fall dinners and cozy hangs.

Target Ribbed Glass Cloches with Matches Of course, you need a glass cloche to store all your wooden matches! This warm brown shade looks great arranged next to your scented candles on your coffee table, bookshelf or entry table.

Target Brass Mushroom Bookends Bring a whimsical touch of woodland charm to your bookshelf or desk. In a timeless brass finish, these sturdy bookends keep your current stack neatly organized in style.

Target Instax Size Photo Book This storybook photo album is the perfect keepsake or gift for preserving your favorite weekend adventures and cozy moments, holding up to 60 of your best snapshots.

Target Pastry Plate and Mug Set Gold Elevate your afternoon tea and baking rituals with this gold-tone stoneware set. Complete with a sweet floral mug motif, it is microwave- and dishwasher-safe for easy hosting.

Target Oven Mitt Set Sour Cream with Stitched Icon Tackle your favorite fall baking recipes with extra charm. Made from 100% cotton in a soft sour cream backdrop, this stitched floral set makes pulling fresh treats out of the oven feel even more special.

Target Black and Brass Oval Framed Floral Wall Art Transform any room into a calm, tranquil retreat with this vintage-inspired floral print. It adds an instant layer of warmth and sophistication to your walls.

Target Stoneware Rectangle Bakeware From warm weekend crumbles to autumn dinners, this green ceramic bakeware is a kitchen essential. With a convenient top-handle lid and oven-safe for up to 500 degrees, it goes straight from the oven to the table with ease.

Target Throw Blanket Signature Green/Brown Plaid Layer up your sofa or armchair with the ultimate autumn staple. With a rich green and brown plaid pattern and fringed edges, this throw is the go-to for chilly fall movie nights.

Have a passion for home decor? Check out our Home page and Pinterest page for more home decor inspiration!