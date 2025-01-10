13 “Adorable” Target Valentine’s Day Decor Pieces, All Under $10
Love is in the air – and, as it turns out, on the shelves at Target! We can always count on Target to have the cutest home decor pieces for every holiday, and right now, their Valentine’s Day decor is making us swoon. Target has everything you need to create a festive and cozy vibe (and for way less $!), whether you’re planning a romantic dinner, a Galentine’s Day party, or happily spending the season solo.
Get ready to fall head over heels for these 13 Target Valentine’s Day decor pieces that’ll help you celebrate the season, all for $10 or less.
Cherry Duo Valentine's Day Figurine
This $5 figurine gives us so much joy. It'd be perfect on your desk, bedside table, or car dash to keep the love flowin' this V-Day.
Metallic Hearts Wall Garland
Got a Valentine's party planned? This $10 wall garland is just the thing your space needs to feel a bit more festive.
Valentine's Day Disco Ball
Everyone needs a dash of disco in their life, and this $10 heart-shaped piece makes that possible. We'd keep this one up year-round!
Valentine's Day XO Love Pillow
It's not V-Day without a bunch of X's and O's! Decorate your space appropriately with this cutesy $5 pillow.
Coffee & Croissant Valentine's Day Figurine
This $5 decor piece would also make a great gift to give your partner, BFF, or just the person that completes you.
Light-Up Valentine's Day Hearts
These heart-shaped lights mimic conversation heart candies in the cutest (and cheekiest!) way with various sayings.
3-Wick Sugared Watermelon Candle
This candle makes the season even sweeter with a delicious sugared watermelon scent.
Featherly Friends 'Toots' Valentine's Day Decorative Object
Target's collection of cute spirited birds is everything. This lil' birdie comes complete with a love letter – ooh!
Red Lips Pillow
Need a smooch? This $10 pillow is just what your couch is craving!
Glass Heart Valentine's Candle Holders
Set the mood at the table with this adorable trio of candle stick holders in the perfect V-Day hues!
Cherub Valentine's Day Figurine
This glasses-wearing cherub would look so cute on your desk during the Valentine's season.
Pink & Red Taper Candle Set
These playful candle sticks come in squiggly shapes and are adorably dotted in tiny white hearts for the holiday.
XO Square Valentine's Day Pillow
Perfect for the sofa or your bed, this plush pillow will last your V-Day decor game for years to come!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.