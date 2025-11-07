Millie Bobby Brown & David Harbour Seemingly Squash Feud Rumors At ‘Stranger Things’ 5 Premiere

Hopper and Eleven might be the ultimate father-daughter duo on Stranger Things, but reports are suggesting the relationship between actors David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown hit a breaking point ahead of filming Stranger Things season 5. On November 1, the Daily Mail reported that Millie filed a lengthy complaint against her onscreen father figure. Here's what we know.

Keep reading for everything we know about Millie Bobby Brown's alleged complaint against David Harbour.

Millie Bobby Brown allegedly filed "pages and pages" of accusations against David Harbour. Ahead of filming the final season of Stranger Things, which began production in January 2024, a source told the Daily Mail that Millie Bobby Brown filed "pages and pages" of a claim against David Harbour. “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,” the source said. “There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.” It appears that David underwent an internal investigation, and that Millie allegedly had a personal rep with her on set when she was filming. The report also clarifies that Millie's complaint didn't contain anything sexual.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images However, on November 8, 2025, Millie and David hit the red carpet for the Stranger Things 5 premiere. While many likely expected them to avoid each other, the onscreen father-daughter duo were all smiles in photos together. Neither party commented on the accusation rumors, but their demeanor seems to have said it all. Meanwhile, Ross Duffer and Shawn Levy had their own take on the situation. Ross told The Hollywood Reporter, “Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal on-set matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them. So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.” Shawn noted that he's seen "wildly inaccurate" stories swirling about the cast. He said, "There’s so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock.” Nobody divulged anything concrete, but it seems like this cast and crew may be trending in a more positive direction.

David Harbour has been vocal about his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown since 'Stranger Things' premiered. Netflix While we don't know a lot of official information surrounding the alleged claim (and neither actor nor Netflix has made a public statement), there is some information we do know. The Stranger Things 5 trailer shows that Eleven and Hopper have quite a few scenes together after being separate for almost all of Stranger Things 4. David Harbour has also been vocal in the past about feeling protective over Millie Bobby Brown, who basically experience overnight stardom when the first season premiered in 2016. “Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit,” the actor said on That Scene with Dan Patrick in 2021. “I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry. I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with. And I've just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her." However fans are highlighting that the familial feelings haven't been reciprocated for a few years — resurfacing Millie Bobby Brown's response to the suggestion David would officiate her wedding to Jake Bongiovi. When MTV's Josh Horowitz joked about David's theoretical role in 2024, Millie hesitantly responded "Yes...yes. I don't know how I feel. Sure. Matthew Modine, I think." (Matthew Modine, who plays "Papa" on Stranger Things, did actually end up officiating the wedding).

He also got honest about "mistakes." Netflix We also know that the report comes after David Harbour and his wife Lily Allen split, following his alleged cheating. The actor recently opened up about recent "mistakes" in an interview with Esquire UK. “You either accept your path completely and realize that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there’s truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that,” he said. “It’s about incorporating your life into something that you can give to other people so that they can have a cathartic response to their lives. If you’ve never been through anything, what do you really have to offer? If I were to change anything I’d change everything, and just make my life happy and silly and like, whatever, and then I wouldn’t be an artist anymore. And that would suck.”

