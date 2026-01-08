Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

I need more Joe Keery in my life ASAP!

From Marvel To The Hunger Games: Where To Watch The 'Stranger Things' Cast Next

Bre Avery
By Bre AveryJan 08, 2026
Okay, you guys. I’m currently recovering from that intense series finale of Stranger Things, and am looking for ways to fill the void now that the show is over. If you want to check out more upcoming and previous projects from this iconic cast, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the best movies and shows featuring your fave ensemble members of the sci-fi series, created by the Duffer Brothers.

Scroll to find out where you can watch the rest of the Stranger Things cast after the series finale!

Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes on Netflix

Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown — Enola Holmes (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven changed pop culture for good, and if you’re missing seeing her face on your screen every season, you can catch her in another Netflix Franchise. Brown stars as Enola Holmes in two films following Sherlock’s teenage sister as she fights to get out of her brother’s shadow and build her own reputation as a master detective.

Other Mille Bobby Brown shows & movies:

Joe Keery in Free Guy

Twentieth Century Fox

Joe Keery — Free Guy (Disney+)

Other Joe Keery shows & movies:

Winona Ryder in Edward Scissorhands

Disney

Winona Ryder — Edward Scissorhands (Disney+)

If you love the fantasy elements of Stranger Things, then this cult classic is for you. Ryder warmed our hearts as Joyce Byers, but she had a long and iconic career decades before arriving in Hawkins. In Edward Scissorhands, Ryder stars alongside her former fiancé, Johnny Depp, playing the love interest of the good-hearted monster.

Other Winona Ryder shows & movies:

David Harbour in Hellboy

Lionsgate

David Harbour — Hellboy (Prime Video)

Check out David Harbour’s portrayal of the classic comic book character, Hellboy. In the film, we follow the tragic titular character, who refuses to succumb to his demonic DNA. Instead, he uses his forces for good, despite the high risk.

Other David Harbour shows & movies:

Finn Wolfhard in IT

Warner Bros.

Finn Wolfhard — IT Chapter 1 (HBO Max)

Finn Wolfhard crushes his comedic relief role of Richie Tozier in Stephen King’s IT, bringing much-needed levity to the screen amid the horrors of Derry, Maine. The film franchise is perfect for Stranger Things fans, since the Duffer Brothers were heavily inspired by IT while making their hit series.

Other Finn Wolfhard shows & movies:

Sadie Sink in The Whale

A24

Sadie Sink — The Whale (HBO Max)

Sadie Sink delivers her most chilling performance yet in this Oscar-nominated Darren Aronofsky film, The Whale. Be warned: this film will crush your heart into a million pieces.

Other Sadie Sink shows & movies:

Cara Buono in Mad Men

AMC

Cara Buono — Mad Men (HBO Max)

Why be afraid of evil forces like Vecna when real-life monsters, such as the tyrants on Madison Avenue, are lurking right around the corner? Cara Buona is iconic as the brilliant Faye Miller on this award-winning series set in 1960s NYC.

Other Cara Buono shows & movies:

Maya Hawke in Inside Out 2

Disney

Maya Hawke — Inside Out 2 (Disney+)

Did you know that Maya Hawke is the voice actor for Anxiety in Inside Out 2? That movie made me cry like a baby, and when I found out Hawke was behind the role, it had me praising her acting chops even more.

Other Maya Hawke shows & movies:

Charlie Heaton in Soulmates

AMC

Charlie Heaton — Soulmates (AMC+)

Charlie Heaton is excellent in this chilling sci-fi series, Soulmates, about a universe where technology allows you to find your perfect match. It raises the question of whether destiny is the key to romantic success, or whether it's the choices and commitment you make for your partner every day.

Other Charlie Heaton shows & movies:

