From Marvel To The Hunger Games: Where To Watch The 'Stranger Things' Cast Next

Okay, you guys. I’m currently recovering from that intense series finale of Stranger Things, and am looking for ways to fill the void now that the show is over. If you want to check out more upcoming and previous projects from this iconic cast, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the best movies and shows featuring your fave ensemble members of the sci-fi series, created by the Duffer Brothers.

Scroll to find out where you can watch the rest of the Stranger Things cast after the series finale!

Twentieth Century Fox Joe Keery — Free Guy (Disney+) Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven changed pop culture for good, and if you’re missing seeing her face on your screen every season, you can catch her in another Netflix Franchise. Brown stars as Enola Holmes in two films following Sherlock’s teenage sister as she fights to get out of her brother’s shadow and build her own reputation as a master detective. Other Joe Keery shows & movies: Cold Storage



Molly's Game

Marmalade

Fargo (Season 5)

(Season 5) Spree

Lionsgate David Harbour — Hellboy (Prime Video) Check out David Harbour’s portrayal of the classic comic book character, Hellboy. In the film, we follow the tragic titular character, who refuses to succumb to his demonic DNA. Instead, he uses his forces for good, despite the high risk. Other David Harbour shows & movies: Revolutionary Road

Black Widow

Thunderbolts*

Gran Turismo

The Newsroom

Brokeback Mountain

Warner Bros. Finn Wolfhard — IT Chapter 1 (HBO Max) Finn Wolfhard crushes his comedic relief role of Richie Tozier in Stephen King’s IT, bringing much-needed levity to the screen amid the horrors of Derry, Maine. The film franchise is perfect for Stranger Things fans, since the Duffer Brothers were heavily inspired by IT while making their hit series. Other Finn Wolfhard shows & movies: IT Chapter 2

The Goldfinch

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Saturday Night

AMC Charlie Heaton — Soulmates (AMC+) Charlie Heaton is excellent in this chilling sci-fi series, Soulmates, about a universe where technology allows you to find your perfect match. It raises the question of whether destiny is the key to romantic success, or whether it's the choices and commitment you make for your partner every day. Other Charlie Heaton shows & movies: Industry (Season 4)

(Season 4) The New Mutants

Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!